 VIDEO: Priyanka Gandhi, Other Opposition MPs Seen Having Tea With PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh As Winter Session Concludes
A video shows Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sitting next to each other and having tea, while Speaker Om Birla can be seen seated beside Prime Minister Modi. Other ruling and opposition MPs are also visible in the video.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi, Other Opposition MPs Seen Having Tea With PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | X

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament concluded on Friday. After the session’s conclusion, several prominent MPs from both the ruling and opposition parties, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, were seen together at a tea gathering organised by the Speaker himself.

As per the parliamentary tradition, after each session, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha organises a tea party for all members of parliament and ministers on the same day.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Ministers Chirag Paswan, Lallan Singh, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party MPs Rajeev Rai and Dharmendra Yadav, and DMK MP A. Raja, along with several floor leaders.

During the interaction, informal discussions were held on the functioning of the parliamentary session, the legislative process, and upcoming events.

