Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates UP PAC Foundation Day 2025, Highlights 78 Years Of Service And Major Reforms | VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates UP PAC Foundation Day 2025, Highlights 78 Years Of Service And Major Reforms | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, December 17: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated the UP PAC Foundation Day Celebrations 2025 and visited the exhibition organised on the occasion. Congratulating the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on completing 78 years of service to the nation, he said its history is marked by discipline, bravery, sacrifice and unwavering dedication.

“The 78-year history of the PAC is defined by courage, discipline, devotion to duty, professional excellence and rigorous training,” the Chief Minister said, urging PAC personnel to make these values their core identity.

Government Commitment To PAC Welfare And Resources

He assured the jawans that the state government remains committed to continuously enhancing their honour, facilities and resources. Emphasising that growing confidence in Uttar Pradesh is rooted in the rule of law, he said a secure environment strengthens governance, attracts investment and helps fulfil the aspirations of the state’s youth.

Frontline Role In Security And Emergencies

Highlighting the role of the PAC, the Chief Minister said it plays a frontline role in maintaining internal security, law and order, disaster management, the peaceful conduct of major festivals, VVIP security, elections and other sensitive situations. PAC personnel are serving not only within Uttar Pradesh but also across the country in various capacities, including the UP PAC, Special Security Force (SSF), traffic police, reserve inspector duties, training institutions and as commandos in ATS and STF units.

PAC’s Role In Major Counter-Terror Operations

Recalling major counter-terror operations, CM Yogi said the 30th Battalion of the PAC neutralised all five terrorists during the Parliament attack on December 13, 2001. Similarly, during the terrorist attack on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya in July 2005, a joint team of the CRPF, PAC and UP Police successfully eliminated the attackers.

Revival Of PAC Companies Strengthens Law And Order

The Chief Minister said the government has revived 46 PAC companies, significantly strengthening law and order and improving Uttar Pradesh’s image at the national level. “Continuous efforts are being made to strengthen the PAC in terms of manpower, capacity, training and technology,” he said, adding that the force has been equipped with modern weapons and advanced riot-control equipment, including SLR and INSAS rifles, multi-cell launchers, anti-riot guns and tear gas guns.

Large-Scale Recruitment And Training Upgrades

CM Yogi informed that 41,893 constables and 698 platoon commanders have been recruited into the PAC. He said training programmes are being upgraded to improve professional efficiency through skill enhancement and graded performance systems. Recruitment is currently underway for 1,648 platoon commanders and 15,131 constables through direct recruitment, while advertisements have been issued for 135 additional platoon commander posts.

Compassionate Appointments And Promotions

Under compassionate appointments, 396 dependents of deceased personnel have been appointed as constables and 58 as platoon commanders, while the recruitment process for the remaining candidates is ongoing.

To improve promotional avenues, the government has increased the number of inspector posts by 184 and sub-inspector posts by 3,772. Under departmental promotions, 426 sub-inspectors, 4,042 head constables and 13,313 constables have been promoted, with further promotions currently in progress.

Police Welfare, Housing And Infrastructure Push

The Chief Minister said 31 Police Modern Schools are being run under the Police Welfare Scheme, and for the first time, the best-performing schools were honoured on PAC Foundation Day. To provide essential commodities at affordable prices, 13 master canteens and 103 subsidiary canteens are operational.

Modern Barracks And Residential Facilities

Construction of G+11 multi-storey barracks to house 202 personnel each is underway in all 31 PAC battalions. Work has been completed in 18 battalions and is in progress in the remaining 13. Funds have also been sanctioned for annual and special repairs of existing residential quarters.

SDRF Deployment And Sports Promotion

CM Yogi said six companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), comprising 18 specialised teams, are actively deployed across Uttar Pradesh. To promote sports excellence, two per cent of police posts have been reserved for talented sportspersons. The government has completed the recruitment of 480 skilled athletes, while recruitment for 768 additional posts is underway.

Police Sports Achievements And Budget Hike

He noted that on Police Commemoration Day 2024, the sports budget was increased from ₹70 lakh to ₹10 crore. In 2025, state police teams won 14 gold, two silver and three bronze medals at international sporting events. At the national and All India Police Games, athletes secured 94 gold, 70 silver and 111 bronze medals.

Major Police Reforms And Women’s Participation

The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh continues to benefit from a strong environment of security and good governance under the government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals. Over the past eight years, 2.19 lakh personnel have been recruited into the UP Police force, with 20 per cent reservation for women. Currently, more than 44,000 women police personnel are serving in the state.

Modern Policing And Forensic Strengthening

He added that police training capacity has expanded significantly, modern high-rise infrastructure has replaced dilapidated buildings, and the Commissionerate system has been implemented in seven districts. Cyber police stations and cyber cells have become key features of modern policing in the state.

With the establishment of the UP Forensic Institute in Lucknow, the state’s forensic science ecosystem has emerged as a state-of-the-art training and research hub. At present, 12 advanced forensic science laboratories (FSLs) are operational, with six more under construction.

Women-Centric PAC Initiatives And Safe City Push

Highlighting women-centric initiatives, CM Yogi said Mission Shakti 5.0 is strengthening women’s safety, dignity, health, self-reliance and empowerment. For the first time, three women PAC battalions have been established—the Veerangana Uda Devi Battalion in Lucknow, the Jhalkari Bai Battalion in Gorakhpur and the Avanti Bai Battalion in Badaun. Land has been acquired in Jalaun and Mirzapur for three more battalions, while acquisition is underway in Balrampur. Recruitment for 106 women sub-inspectors and 2,282 women constables is progressing rapidly.

UPSSF And Senior Officials Attend Ceremony

The Chief Minister also noted the achievement of Safe City targets in 17 municipal corporations and acknowledged the contribution of six battalions of the UP Special Security Force (UPSSF) in securing key installations and sensitive locations.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Aseem Arun, Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Additional Director General of Police (PAC) Dr Ramkrishna Swarnkar, and other senior officials.