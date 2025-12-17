Uttar Pradesh News: Brand Banaras Emerges As Global Tourism Hub With Record 454 Million Visitors In 12 Years

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Varanasi, December 17: Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ancient city of Kashi—symbolising religion, spirituality, culture and history—has made a strong presence on the international tourism map in recent years.

Brand Banaras Draws Tourists Worldwide

Brand Banaras has emerged as a major attraction for tourists worldwide. Varanasi is now among the cities in the country witnessing a rapid increase in tourist footfall.

Modern Development Revives Ancient Glory

The historic transformation of Kashi under the Yogi Adityanath-led government has infused new energy into its ancient glory. While retaining its original identity, the evolving image of a modernising Kashi has drawn tourists from across India and abroad.

Over 454 Million Tourists Visit Kashi In 12 Years

Along with setting records in tourist arrivals, a positive impact is also visible on the tourism industry and the local economy. From 2014 to September 2025, a total of 454,482,662 (over 454 million) Indian and foreign tourists visited Kashi over a span of 12 years.

Sharp Rise In Tourist Arrivals Since 2014

According to the Tourism Department, tourist arrivals stood at 5,489,997 in 2014, which increased to more than 146,975,155 by September 2025.

Data shows that compared to 2014, the number of Indian and foreign tourists in 2025 increased by over 146 million—marking a historic achievement. During the 12-year period from 2014 to 2025, the number of Indian tourists stood at 451,609,026, while foreign tourists numbered 2,873,636.

Double-Engine Government Focuses On Holistic Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the Member of Parliament from Varanasi and assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014. In 2017, Yogi Adityanath took charge as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Since then, the double-engine government has focused on the comprehensive development of Varanasi, along with other tourist destinations in the state. Improved law and order, enhanced connectivity by road, rail and air, upgraded basic infrastructure, and world-class facilities have helped establish Kashi as a major tourism hub.

The inauguration of the grand Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has significantly expanded facilities for devotees and tourists within the temple complex.

In addition, the beautification of the Ganga ghats, improved sanitation, development of Sarnath—the site of Lord Buddha’s meditation—the operation of river cruises on the Ganga, and the continuous addition of modern amenities have further boosted tourist interest.

Post-pandemic surge

Tourism was adversely affected in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Varanasi witnessed a historic surge in tourist numbers thereafter. From 2022 to 2025, the city recorded a sharp rise in arrivals every year, providing fresh momentum to the tourism industry.

Year-wise tourist arrivals in Varanasi (Indian and foreign combined):

2014 – 5,489,997

2015 – 5,716,297

2016 – 5,912,665

2017 – 6,282,215

2018 – 6,445,160

2019 – 6,797,775

2020 – 982,492

2021 – 3,078,479

2022 – 71,231,051

2023 – 85,473,633

2024 – 110,097,743

2025 – 146,975,155

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Rashtra Prerna Sthal Ahead Of PM Modi’s Inauguration

Industry Sees Economic And Employment Boost

Rahul Mehta, President, Tourism Welfare Association, Uttar Pradesh, said the rising tourist numbers in Varanasi have benefited every sector linked to tourism. “This has strengthened the local economy and generated new employment opportunities. Varanasi is emerging as a global tourism hub,” he said.

Hospitality And Real Estate Get Major Push

Khalid Ansari, Managing Director, Coral Hotels and Resorts, said development accelerates both industrial growth and tourism. “The tourism sector provides economic stability and establishes a city’s international identity. In a historic city like Varanasi, development has multiplied employment opportunities in tourism, hospitality and real estate,” he said.

River Cruises Gain Popularity

Vikas Malviya, Director, Alaknanda Cruise Line, said Varanasi is witnessing a golden age of tourism. “The government has upgraded tourist destinations with world-class facilities. This is evident from the record tourist numbers. A large number of visitors take river cruises to witness the Ganga Aarti and the beauty of the ghats,” he said.