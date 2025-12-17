UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Rashtra Prerna Sthal Ahead Of PM Modi’s Inauguration | ANI

Lucknow: The Rashtra Prerna Sthal, dedicated to national icons and symbols of inspiration—Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee—will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25.

Ahead of the inauguration, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Rashtra Prerna Sthal on Tuesday to review preparations and ensure all arrangements are completed in a timely and orderly manner.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister assessed the status of preparations related to the inauguration ceremony, parking facilities, traffic management, and security arrangements. He issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials to ensure a smooth and hassle-free event.

LDA Vice Chairman Prathamesh Kumar, Lucknow Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, and Police Commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar, who are overseeing the arrangements, were present during the inspection.

The Chief Minister directed officials to strengthen security measures and increase the height of the boundary fencing where required. He also stressed the need for well-planned parking arrangements to avoid traffic congestion during the event. Instructions were given to complete parking facilities, route diversions, and signage well in advance.

While inspecting the museum premises, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the remaining curation and finishing work and emphasized maintaining high standards of cleanliness throughout the complex.

He also reviewed the ongoing painting work on the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. LDA Vice Chairman Prathamesh Kumar informed that the painting work would be completed within two days, while the curation work would be finished at least two days before the inauguration. He further stated that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is making arrangements for cleanliness, temporary toilets, and drinking water on the day of the event.

During the visit, the LDA Vice Chairman briefed the Chief Minister on the detailed schedule of the inauguration ceremony. He informed that on the day of the event, the Prime Minister will first unveil the statues of the national icons and pay floral tributes.

On this occasion, tricolour balloons will be released to instil a sense of patriotism. Following this, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the museum at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal and visit galleries and courtyards dedicated to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In the orientation room of the first gallery, short life sketches of the national leaders will be showcased through audio-visual presentations. The Prime Minister will then visit the Bharat Mata Courtyard, the Jan Sangh Symbol Lamp Courtyard, and the Sudarshan Chakra Courtyard, before proceeding to the first-floor courtyard to view artifacts related to the national heroes.

After concluding the museum visit, the Prime Minister will address dignitaries and the large gathering present at the inauguration ceremony from the main stage at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal.