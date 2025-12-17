Lucknow Khadi Exhibition 2025 To Be Inaugurated By Minister Suresh Khanna On December 18 | File Image

Lucknow: The Lucknow Khadi Exhibition–2025, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board, will be inaugurated on December 18 by the state’s Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Suresh Khanna, in the afternoon.

Organised in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the exhibition aims to showcase the rich diversity of Khadi and village industry products while strengthening the rural economy. The event will be held at the Lucknow campus of Kendriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Gomti Nagar.

The ten-day divisional-level Khadi Exhibition–2025 will run from December 18 to December 28. Its primary objective is to provide artisans from the Lucknow division with a dedicated platform to display and sell their products directly to consumers.

Under one roof, visitors will be able to explore and purchase a wide range of products, including Khadi garments, handicrafts, leather items, pottery, bamboo artifacts, and organic products. Around 50 stalls will be set up, enabling direct interaction between artisans and buyers and contributing significantly to the economic empowerment of craftsmen.

Beyond sales promotion, the exhibition also seeks to attract youth towards village industries. With millions of families in Uttar Pradesh associated with the Khadi and village industries sector, the initiative aligns closely with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Tighter Traffic Norms As Fog Triggers Deadly Accidents

The exhibition is also expected to help curb rural migration by promoting sustainable livelihoods. Cultural programmes and workshops will be organised during the event, offering visitors insights into traditional crafts and allowing artisans to share their skills and experiences.

The Uttar Pradesh Khadi evam Gramodyog Board is organising similar divisional-level exhibitions across the state, marking a positive step towards strengthening the rural economy and preserving traditional industries.