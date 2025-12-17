UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Tighter Traffic Norms As Fog Triggers Deadly Accidents

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: After a series of accidents that claimed almost two dozen lives in UP due to fog, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate tightening of traffic norms on expressways across Uttar Pradesh. The state government has reduced speed limits on the Agra and Purvanchal Expressways for the next two months in view of dense fog and rising accidents.

For light vehicles including cars and jeeps, the maximum speed has been cut from 120 kmph to 80 kmph. Heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks will now be allowed to move at a maximum speed of 60 kmph instead of the earlier 100 kmph. Violations will attract fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000. Detailed guidelines will be issued shortly.

UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority staff will be deployed at multiple locations along with cranes and ambulances. Drivers will be alerted about fog conditions and new speed limits through loudspeakers at toll plazas. Police and traffic personnel will also conduct awareness drives.

Taking a tough stance, the chief minister directed divisional commissioners, inspectors general, district magistrates, police, traffic departments and urban bodies to remain on high alert, warning that negligence in protecting public life, traffic and the homeless will not be tolerated. He ordered enhanced patrolling on highways and expressways, special focus on accident black spots, round-the-clock emergency services and strict action against overspeeding amid poor visibility.