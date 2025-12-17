 Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 17, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: December 17, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 17, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, December 17, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Lottery December 17, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 17, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 17, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Bahrain-Based Rapper Flipperachi On Dhurandhar Being Banned In Gulf Countries, 'I Really Want To See It'
Bahrain-Based Rapper Flipperachi On Dhurandhar Being Banned In Gulf Countries, 'I Really Want To See It'
General Education Academy Chembur Take Firm Control With First-Innings Lead In Harris Shield Semifinal
General Education Academy Chembur Take Firm Control With First-Innings Lead In Harris Shield Semifinal
Mumbai News: Borivali To Host Conference On The First Jain Tirthankar, Bhagwan Adinath
Mumbai News: Borivali To Host Conference On The First Jain Tirthankar, Bhagwan Adinath

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 16, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 17, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 17, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Should’ve Scheduled Game In Thiruvananthapuram': Shashi Tharoor After IND Vs SA 4th T20I Called...

'Should’ve Scheduled Game In Thiruvananthapuram': Shashi Tharoor After IND Vs SA 4th T20I Called...

Chhattisgarh Assembly: Congress MLAs Suspended Amid Uproar Over Alleged Misuse Of Probing Agencies

Chhattisgarh Assembly: Congress MLAs Suspended Amid Uproar Over Alleged Misuse Of Probing Agencies

SIT Visits Salt Lake Stadium To Probe Rampage During Messi Event; Arrest Count Rises To 6

SIT Visits Salt Lake Stadium To Probe Rampage During Messi Event; Arrest Count Rises To 6

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Tighter Traffic Norms As Fog Triggers Deadly Accidents

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Tighter Traffic Norms As Fog Triggers Deadly Accidents