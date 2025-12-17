 SIT Visits Salt Lake Stadium To Probe Rampage During Messi Event; Arrest Count Rises To 6
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata Stadium Vandalism After Lionel Messi Visit: Three More Arrested, Five In Custody | ANI

Kolkata: The SIT formed by the state government on Wednesday visited Saltlake stadium to probe the rampage incident during Messi's event.

On the other hand, police following the CCTV footage had arrested another person for alleged rampage in the stadium during the event which pushes the tally of total arrest to six.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs agitated outside the Saltlake stadium after they were denied entry.

“The untoward incident happened due to the failure of police. Police are puppet of the state government so impartial probe cannot be done if state police are in the SIT. Innocent youths are being arrested just to show that the police are working. The saffron camp will provide legal support to all of them. More than Rs. 300 crores scam took place in the name of Messi’s event,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, Kolkata CP Manoj Verma assures tight security at Eden Gardens during T-20 matches scheduled in Kolkata.

“From February there is a T-20 cricket match scheduled in Eden Gardens. We are keeping strict vigil at the stadium from now and we are getting ready to tackle any untoward incident. Several matches were earlier played in Eden Gardens smoothly and this time also it will be smooth,” mentioned Verma.

