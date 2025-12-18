 Bangladeshi National Held For Fraudulently Obtaining Indian Passport Using Forged Aadhaar And Voter ID In Mumbai
Bangladeshi National Held For Fraudulently Obtaining Indian Passport Using Forged Aadhaar And Voter ID In Mumbai

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
A Bangladeshi national, identified as Rabishankar Nage (Passport Application No. PPT-B00035291), was found to have fraudulently obtained an Indian passport using forged identity documents, officials said. |

Mumbai: A Bangladeshi national, identified as Rabishankar Nage (Passport Application No. PPT-B00035291), was found to have fraudulently obtained an Indian passport using forged identity documents, officials said.

Earlier Passport Applications Rejected in Bangladesh

According to the statement recorded by authorities, although the identity details submitted in the passport application matched the documents provided, the individual had earlier faced repeated rejections from Khulna, Bangladesh, due to his Bangladeshi nationality.

The accused admitted that he was granted an Indian student visa in 2022, followed by a nine-month Indian tourist visa. After the expiry of his visa, he illegally entered India through the Ghojadanga border and stayed for several months without valid authorization.

article-image

Forged Aadhaar and Voter ID Used to Build Fake Identity

In December, with the help of forged Indian identity documents, he successfully obtained an Aadhaar card and voter ID. Using these fake documents and with the assistance of a Kolkata-based agent identified as Prosen, he managed to procure an Indian passport (No. X3978488) by paying approximately ₹25,000.

The accused later disclosed his Bangladeshi nationality, and the above facts were formally recorded in the statement. Following verification, the Bangladeshi passenger was handed over to Sahar Police Station for further legal action. Authorities have initiated the process to deport the accused to Bangladesh.

