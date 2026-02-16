Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bengal On February 18, Attend ISKCON Event In Mayapur | ANI

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Bengal on February 18 to attend a special programme of ISKCON.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources, after coming to Kolkata at around 1.30 pm, Shah will go to Mayapur to attend the ISKCON programme and after that will leave for the national capital.

According to BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar the visit of Shah will rejuvenate the party workers and also Vaishnavites who will attend the programme in the temple.

The party sources mentioned that Shah will participate in the 152nd birth anniversary celebrations of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur at ISKCON in Mayapur.

Meanwhile, BJP sources confirm that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to conduct a rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground in March.

Notably, last time Modi had addressed the public at the Brigade Parade Ground in March 2021 during the last Assembly elections.

The party sources stated that the Bengal saffron camp is planning to hold ‘Rath Yatras’ at different parts of South Bengal which will likely culminate at the Brigade Parade Ground.