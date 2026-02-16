 Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bengal On February 18, Attend ISKCON Event In Mayapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bengal On February 18, Attend ISKCON Event In Mayapur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bengal On February 18, Attend ISKCON Event In Mayapur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on February 18 to attend the 152nd birth anniversary celebrations of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur at ISKCON in Mayapur. BJP leaders said the visit will energise party workers ahead of upcoming political activities in the state.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bengal On February 18, Attend ISKCON Event In Mayapur | ANI

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Bengal on February 18 to attend a special programme of ISKCON.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources, after coming to Kolkata at around 1.30 pm, Shah will go to Mayapur to attend the ISKCON programme and after that will leave for the national capital.

According to BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar the visit of Shah will rejuvenate the party workers and also Vaishnavites who will attend the programme in the temple.

The party sources mentioned that Shah will participate in the 152nd birth anniversary celebrations of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur at ISKCON in Mayapur.

FPJ Shorts
MMRDA Flags ₹2,800 Crore Pending Dues From Government Bodies, Says Recovery Key For 2026–27 Development Push
MMRDA Flags ₹2,800 Crore Pending Dues From Government Bodies, Says Recovery Key For 2026–27 Development Push
PCWA To Host Two-Day Seminars On Mother Tongue And Bhagat Namdev Ji In Belapur
PCWA To Host Two-Day Seminars On Mother Tongue And Bhagat Namdev Ji In Belapur
Congress, SAD, BJP Drowned Punjab In Drugs: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal
Congress, SAD, BJP Drowned Punjab In Drugs: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal
Western Railway To Install Escalators, Upgrade Facilities At Key South Mumbai Stations; Commuters’ Concerns Discussed
Western Railway To Install Escalators, Upgrade Facilities At Key South Mumbai Stations; Commuters’ Concerns Discussed
Read Also
'Tragic & Deeply Saddening': PM Modi Condoles Rajasthan Chemical Factory Fire Tragedy That Killed 7
article-image

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, BJP sources confirm that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to conduct a rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground in March.

Notably, last time Modi had addressed the public at the Brigade Parade Ground in March 2021 during the last Assembly elections.

The party sources stated that the Bengal saffron camp is planning to hold ‘Rath Yatras’ at different parts of South Bengal which will likely culminate at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress, SAD, BJP Drowned Punjab In Drugs: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal
Congress, SAD, BJP Drowned Punjab In Drugs: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bengal On February 18, Attend ISKCON Event In Mayapur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bengal On February 18, Attend ISKCON Event In Mayapur
RJD Demands 85 Percent Reservation, Creates Uproar In Bihar Assembly
RJD Demands 85 Percent Reservation, Creates Uproar In Bihar Assembly
High Drama In Assam Congress Ahead Of Poll: Bhupen Borah’s Resignation Exposes ‘Disorder’ In...
High Drama In Assam Congress Ahead Of Poll: Bhupen Borah’s Resignation Exposes ‘Disorder’ In...
Punjab: FIR Registered In Fraud Case After Protest By Moosewala’s Parents
Punjab: FIR Registered In Fraud Case After Protest By Moosewala’s Parents