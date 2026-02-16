'Tragic & Deeply Saddening': PM Modi Condoles Rajasthan Chemical Factory Fire Tragedy That Killed 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the tragic fire at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi that killed seven people. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Khairthal-Tijara district. According to reports, seven people were killed, and several people were injured in the blaze.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Calling the fire in Khushkheda Industrial Area of Bhiwadi heartbreaking, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma also took to his official social media handle and wrote, "The district administration has been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and wish for the swift recovery of the injured."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details On Rajasthan Chemical Factory Fire

After the information of fire was received, fire tenders reached the spot. A video shared by news agency ANI showed a thick envelope of black smoke engulfing the entire area, creating panic among the locals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajasthan Congress President Calls For Action

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said that the government and administration should take immediate action. Moreover, he also slammed the ruling BJP government in the state over the recent incidents of fire in the state.

"After the formation of the government, as you have seen, on Ajmer Road, a chemical tanker was overturned. More than 16 people were killed. In Jaipur, in SMS, in ICU, people were burnt to death... This has become a common thing, but the government is not paying attention to this. This is a very serious matter," Dotasra said.

Meanwhile, just yesterday, two people were killed, and four others were severely injured following a chemical storage tank explosion at a factory near Karekatte village in Karnataka. The facility had been in the process of moving its materials from Karekatte to a new location for some time now, and the accident occurred on Sunday while the chemical tank was being cleared.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/