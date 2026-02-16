 Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 6 Accused Arrested From Rajasthan In Connection With Shooting At Bollywood Filmmaker's Mumbai House
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRohit Shetty Firing Case: 6 Accused Arrested From Rajasthan In Connection With Shooting At Bollywood Filmmaker's Mumbai House

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 6 Accused Arrested From Rajasthan In Connection With Shooting At Bollywood Filmmaker's Mumbai House

Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested six accused from Rajasthan in the firing case outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence. Four shots were fired on January 31. Police invoked MCOCA against five earlier accused, citing a larger organised crime conspiracy. One firearm has been recovered, while two remain missing.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Shetty Firing Case |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested six accused from Rajasthan in connection with the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eleven. The latest accused individuals are being brought to Mumbai for further investigation, police confirmed on Monday. Four shots were fired at the Bollywood filmmaker's house in Mumbai's Juhu on January 31.

Earlier, on February 11, Mumbai Police invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against five accused already arrested in the case. All five were produced before a Special MCOCA Court, which remanded them to police custody till February 17 to enable a deeper probe into what cops describe as a larger organised crime conspiracy.

During the court proceedings, the Crime Branch informed the court that the firing outside Shetty’s Juhu residence was not a random act but part of a planned attempt to spread fear in Mumbai. Police identified Shubham Lonkar as a key conspirator, alleging that he provided Rs 40,000 to the accused and remained in constant contact with them via the Signal messaging app. Police told the court that Lonkar instructed the accused that they had to 'do something big in Mumbai.'

Read Also
MCOCA Invoked Against Five Accused In Rohit Shetty Firing Case; Court Terms Attack 'Tip Of Iceberg'
article-image

Police further said that Lonkar’s brother, Pravin Lonkar, currently lodged in jail in connection with the Baba Siddique case, is also suspected to have played a role in the conspiracy. According to cops, Pravin allegedly hid three firearms. Shubham Lonkar reportedly shared the locations of these weapons with accused Asaram Fasale and directed him to retrieve them and hand them over to Swapnil Sakat, one of the arrested accused.

FPJ Shorts
RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Registration Begins For 650 Posts At rbi.org.in; Here’s The Complete Guide
RBI Assistant Notification 2026 Out: Registration Begins For 650 Posts At rbi.org.in; Here’s The Complete Guide
SBI Mains Result 2026: Announcement Expected Soon; Check Process, Scorecard Details & Salary Structure
SBI Mains Result 2026: Announcement Expected Soon; Check Process, Scorecard Details & Salary Structure
Anushka Sharma Dons 'Tulsi Mala' With Virat Kohli At Mumbai Airport: Does It Mean That The Actor Has Given Up Non-Veg Food, Alcohol & Partying? Know Here
Anushka Sharma Dons 'Tulsi Mala' With Virat Kohli At Mumbai Airport: Does It Mean That The Actor Has Given Up Non-Veg Food, Alcohol & Partying? Know Here
Former Pakistani Players Call For Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi & Shadab Khan's T20 Exit After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India
Former Pakistani Players Call For Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi & Shadab Khan's T20 Exit After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India

So far, police have recovered one firearm from Fasale, while two weapons are still missing. Investigators suspect that one of the unrecovered firearms may have been used in the firing incident outside Shetty’s residence.

Mumbai Court Terms Attack 'Tip Of Iceberg'

While granting police custody, the Special MCOCA Court observed that although the case may appear minor at first glance, it could be 'only the tip of the iceberg,' indicating the possible involvement of a wider criminal network. The court stressed the need for a detailed and thorough investigation.

According to officials, Lonkar has multiple criminal cases registered against him, prompting the application of MCOCA. Police said the Rs 40,000 allegedly provided by Lonkar was used to bring a scooter and weapon from Pune to Mumbai, Rs 30,000 for purchasing the scooter and Rs 10,000 for transportation expenses.

Based on a complaint alleging an attempt to kill the filmmaker, Juhu Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Maharashtra Police Act and the Arms Act. A forensic team recovered five empty cartridges from the spot, while CCTV footage showed the shooter fleeing on a scooter, which was later traced and seized in Vile Parle (West).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 6 Accused Arrested From Rajasthan In Connection With Shooting At Bollywood...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 6 Accused Arrested From Rajasthan In Connection With Shooting At Bollywood...
Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Businessman Booked For ₹2.51 Crore Agri-Trading Fraud
Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Businessman Booked For ₹2.51 Crore Agri-Trading Fraud
Mumbai Cricket's Unsung Hero: The Legacy Of Coach Raju Pathak
Mumbai Cricket's Unsung Hero: The Legacy Of Coach Raju Pathak
Mumbai: Marine Drive Decked With Posters Welcoming French President Macron Ahead Of Visit
Mumbai: Marine Drive Decked With Posters Welcoming French President Macron Ahead Of Visit
'Police Showed Me On Camera... I Just Want Justice': Father Of 1.5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped...
'Police Showed Me On Camera... I Just Want Justice': Father Of 1.5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped...