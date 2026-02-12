MCOCA Invoked Against Five Accused In Rohit Shetty Firing Case; Court Terms Attack 'Tip Of Iceberg'

Mumbai Police on Wednesday invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all five accused arrested in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. | FPJ Photos: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all five accused arrested in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. The accused were produced before a Special MCOCA Court, which remanded them to police custody till February 17.

Conspirator Shubham Lonkar provided ₹40,000

During the hearing, police told the court that the attack was part of a larger organised conspiracy aimed at spreading terror in Mumbai. According to investigators, key conspirator Shubham Lonkar allegedly provided ₹40,000 to the arrested accused and remained in constant contact with them through the Signal messaging app. Police said Lonkar instructed them that they had to “do something big in Mumbai.”

Police further informed the court that Lonkar’s brother, Pravin Lonkar, currently lodged in jail in connection with the Baba Siddique case, is also suspected to have played a role. Investigators said Pravin had allegedly hidden three firearms.

Shubham Lonkar shared weapon location

Shubham Lonkar reportedly shared the location of these weapons with accused Asaram Fasale, instructing him to retrieve them and hand them over to arrested accused Swapnil Sakat.

So far, one firearm has been recovered from Fasale, while two weapons are still missing. Police suspect that one of these guns was used in the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s residence, but it has not yet been recovered.

'Minor offence at first glance, but tip of iceberg,' observes Special MCOCA Court

While granting police custody, the Special MCOCA Court observed “At first glance, this may appear to be a minor offence, but in reality, it is only the tip of the iceberg. A much larger network may be operating behind it. Therefore, a detailed and thorough investigation is necessary.” All five accused have been sent to police custody till February 17 as the Crime Branch continues to investigate the larger conspiracy and trace the missing weapons.

According to officials, the firing incident was not random but part of a well-planned organised crime plot. Police said the key accused, Shubham Lonkar, has multiple criminal cases registered against him, prompting the application of MCOCA provisions. During the investigation, the Crime Branch found that ₹40,000 was allegedly provided by Lonkar to bring a scooter and weapon from Pune to Mumbai. Of this amount, ₹30,000 was spent on purchasing the scooter, while ₹10,000 was used for transportation expenses.

Based on a complaint that an unidentified person opened fire towards Shetty’s residence with the intention to kill him, Juhu Police registered FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Police Act, and Arms Act. A forensic team recovered five empty cartridges and other evidence from the spot. CCTV footage from the area revealed that the shooter fled on a scooter.

Abandoned scooter traced to Vile Parle

On February 1, 2026, police traced the suspected scooter abandoned near King’s Hotel, St Joseph Church Road, Vile Parle (West) and seized it under panchnama. Based on technical analysis and intelligence inputs, the Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23), resident of Vadgaon Budruk, Sinhagad Road, Pune, Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (19), student, resident of Dhayari, Pune, Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (19), delivery boy, resident of Pune and Aditya Dnyaneshwar Gayaki (19), salesman, resident of Karvenagar, Pune were arrested for allegedly assisting the shooter by providing the scooter and logistical support

Police said the accused admitted to supplying the scooter used in the firing and helping the main shooter execute the plan. Additional sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act have been added. The arrested accused were served written grounds of arrest as per legal provisions, their relatives and lawyer were informed, and they were medically examined before being produced before court.

Police have sought extended custody to Identify and trace the absconding accused, Determine how the firearm and live cartridges were procured, Uncover other conspirators or accomplices, Investigate financial backing or logistical support, Examine possible links with organised criminal gangs, Establish whether reconnaissance of Shetty’s residence was conducted prior to the attack. The Crime Branch continues to probe the larger conspiracy behind the attempt on the filmmaker’s life.

