Panvel–Palaspe Road To Remain Closed From 12.01 AM To 5 AM On Feb 13 For DFCCIL Girder Work

Panvel-Palaspe road will remain closed to all vehicular traffic from 12.01 am to 5 am on February 13 due to steel girder erection work at RUB-67 near Kalundre, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police said. The temporary closure has been imposed to facilitate work undertaken by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and to ensure public safety during the operation.

Early morning closure scheduled to minimise inconvenience to motorists

According to the Traffic Control Branch, Navi Mumbai, the work includes erection of temporary structures, launching operations and installation of a steel bridge girder at RUB-67 near the H.P. Petrol Pump at Kalundre within the jurisdiction of Panvel City Traffic Branch. The road block has been scheduled during the early morning hours to minimise inconvenience to motorists.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade issued the order under Sections 115, 116 (1) & (4), and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and relevant Maharashtra government notifications. Vehicles related to the DFCCIL project will be exempted from the restriction.

“All necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the work is carried out safely. The road closure is essential to avoid any untoward incident during the girder launching operation. Citizens are requested to cooperate and use the designated alternative routes,” Kakade said.

Alternative Routes:

Buses and heavy vehicles coming from Pune and Goa should avoid entering Panvel city via Palaspe and instead proceed via JNPT Road through D-Point from in front of Marathon Building.

Heavy vehicles travelling from Kalamboli towards Palaspe, Pune and Goa should use the Kalamboli Circle T-Point route and avoid passing through Panvel city.

Light vehicles and emergency vehicles coming from Pune and Goa should take the railway underpass at ONGC Signal via Bhingari village Nursery Petrol Pump or use Kalamboli Circle D-Point towards Palaspe.

Vehicles travelling from Panvel–Palaspe towards Pune and Goa should use the Bhingari village railway underpass near ONGC Signal or proceed via Garden Hotel, Thana Naka, in front of Karnala Sports Complex through D-Point.

Traffic police have appealed to motorists to follow diversions and plan their travel accordingly during the notified period.

