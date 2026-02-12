 Govandi Teen Shot Dead Over Jealousy: Rival Woman Arrested, Three Others Held In Premeditated Murder
Shivaji Nagar police solved the murder of 19-year-old Shifa Tufail Shaikh, shot by 26-year-old Tabassum Sher Mohammed Shaikh over jealousy in a romantic conflict. Three others—Tabassum’s brother Sajid, her alleged lover Nadeem, and friend Kalam—were also arrested. The four are in police custody as investigations continue to recover the weapon and trace the sequence of events.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:42 AM IST
article-image
The Shivaji Nagar police have cracked the brutal murder case of a 19-year-old girl, Shifa Tufail Shaikh, revealing a chilling tale of jealousy and premeditated violence. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police have cracked the brutal murder case of a 19-year-old girl, Shifa Tufail Shaikh, revealing a chilling tale of jealousy and premeditated violence. Police investigations confirmed that Shifa was shot dead by 26-year-old Tabassum Sher Mohammed Shaikh, who viewed the teenager as an obstacle in her romantic relationship.

Three others arrested

Along with Tabassum, the police have arrested three others: her brother Sajid Sher Mohammed Sheikh, 23, her alleged lover Rizwan Shamshuddin Sheikh alias Nadeem, 28, and a friend, Kalam Abdul Salam Chaudhary, 19. All four accused have been remanded to police custody until February 18.

According to the FIR filed by the victim’s father, Tufail Ahmed Nabi Hussain Shaikh, 42, a construction contractor residing in Baiganwadi, Govandi, the trouble began eight months ago. Shifa had befriended Nadeem, a man with a prior criminal record.

Tabassum threatened victim

Nadeem had been in a alleged live-in relationship with Tabassum for nearly seven years. When Tabassum discovered Nadeem’s growing closeness to Shifa, she allegedly visited Shifa’s home and threatened her to stay away. Simultaneously, Nadeem was reportedly coercing Shifa into a relationship, threatening to kill her if she refused.

Fearing for his daughter’s safety, Tufail had sent Shifa to their native village in Uttar Pradesh three months ago. However, citing the extreme cold there, Shifa returned to Govandi on January 12.

Victim stepped out to buy breakfast

On the morning of the incident, around 9:30 AM, Tufail left for work. Shifa stepped out at 10:30 AM to buy breakfast. While she was on Furkania Road, the four accused intercepted her. An argument ensued, during which Tabassum allegedly took a pistol provided by Nadeem and shot Shifa in her left cheek at point-blank range, killing her.

The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, Sections 3, 25, and 27 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police are currently conducting a thorough interrogation to recover the weapon and establish the full sequence of events.

