Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest Two For ₹10.35 Lakh 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Targeting Senior Citizen In Fake Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: The North Region Cyber Police has arrested two associates of a cyber fraud gang for allegedly cheating a senior citizen by threatening him with “digital arrest” in connection with a fake money laundering case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Faraz Zakir Sharif and Aman Gam Mohiuddin Khan, residents of Andheri and Powai. During the investigation, police found that the duo had opened bank accounts in the names of bogus companies and shared the account details with cyber fraudsters to route the cheated money. Both are currently in police custody and are being interrogated.

Four more accused named

Police have also named Sandeep Rao, Mohammad Sagir Mohammad Haroon Shaikh, Asif Mohammad Nazir Shaikh, and other unidentified persons who posed as police officers and helped receive and siphon off the defrauded money. A special operation has been launched to trace and arrest them.

The complainant, Jayesh Natwarlal Mehta (66), a resident of North Mumbai, received calls between December 12 and December 19, 2025, from individuals identifying themselves as Sandeep Rao, Vijay Khanna, and Akash Kulkarni. They falsely claimed to be senior officers and alleged that Mehta was involved in a money laundering case, warning him of imminent arrest.

The fraudsters threatened him with “digital arrest,” told him to remain confined at home, and coerced him into cooperating with their so-called investigation. Under the pretext of inquiry, they collected personal and bank details and persuaded him to transfer money to a specified bank account.

Mehta was cheated of ₹10.35 lakh

After realizing the fraud, he lodged a complaint with the North Cyber Cell Police, who registered a case under charges of cheating, impersonation, and relevant IT Act sections.

Under the guidance of Police Inspector Kiran Aher, a team comprising Assistant Police Inspectors Sandeep Panchagane and Sudarshan Patil, along with other officers, began the investigation.

Police traced the cheated amount to a bank account in Bengaluru, from where the money was further transferred to four different accounts. These accounts were also found linked to other cyber fraud cases. Fourteen cyber cells across various states froze the accounts during the probe.

Mobile analysis near Royal Palms

Technical analysis of the mobile number and IMEI used to open the accounts showed activity near Royal Palms, Aarey, and Goregaon, leading police to detain Faraz Shaikh and Aman Khan for questioning.

Police seized three mobile phones, a laptop, bogus company stamp papers, multiple debit cards, and other incriminating materials from the accused. Around ₹5 lakh from fraud proceeds had been routed through their accounts, which they later handed over to the cyber fraudsters.

Investigations revealed that the duo regularly stayed in contact with cyber criminals and opened fake company accounts on their instructions in exchange for commission. Following the findings, both were arrested. During interrogation, the names of several more suspects surfaced. Police have launched a special drive to arrest them.

