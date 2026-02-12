Navi Mumbai Police Constable Duped Of ₹18.98 Lakh In 'Digital Gold' Fraud By Facebook Friend 'Gauri Mukherjee'

A 34-year-old police constable posted with the Navi Mumbai Police was duped of Rs 18.98 lakh by cyber fraudsters who befriended him on Facebook and lured him into investing in 'digital gold' with promises of high returns. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 34-year-old police constable posted with the Navi Mumbai Police was duped of Rs 18.98 lakh by cyber fraudsters who befriended him on Facebook and lured him into investing in 'digital gold' with promises of high returns. Kalamboli police have registered an offence against an unidentified woman and launched an investigation into the case.

Constable received friend request from 'Gauri Mukherjee'

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Kalamboli and attached to the Navi Mumbai Police Headquarters, received a friend request on Facebook from a woman identifying herself as 'Gauri Mukherjee' on December 1, 2025. After initiating conversation, she gained his trust and claimed to be investing in digital gold from Kolkata. She allegedly told him that investments made through her uncle in the United States would double the money.

Initially reluctant, the constable was persuaded after the woman claimed her phone was damaged and provided her mother’s mobile number for contact, further strengthening his trust. She later shared a link and asked him to register under an ID named 'DGM.' After he deposited Rs 40,000, he was shown a profit of Rs 30,000 in his online account, prompting him to invest further.

Lured by returns

Lured by the promise of higher returns, the constable subsequently transferred Rs 2.10 lakh through RTGS and deposited additional amounts over time. His account later reflected a profit of Rs 37.18 lakh. However, when he attempted to withdraw Rs 20 lakh, he was allegedly asked to pay withdrawal charges, GST, and other taxes. Between December 18, 2025 and January 14, 2026, he transferred a total of Rs 18.98 lakh into various bank accounts as instructed.

Despite the payments, the fraudsters continued to demand more money and allegedly threatened that neither the principal amount nor the returns would be released unless further payments were made. Realising he had been cheated, the constable first lodged a complaint on the cyber crime portal and later approached Kalamboli police station.

Police tracing bank accounts

“We have registered an offence and are tracing the bank accounts and digital trail involved in the fraud. Citizens must verify investment schemes and avoid transferring money based on social media contacts,” a police officer said.

An offence has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

