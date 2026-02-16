 ECI Team Led By CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Guwahati To Review Assam’s Poll Preparedness
A high-level Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Guwahati to assess preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly polls. The delegation will meet political parties, police and civil officials to review security, logistics and model code compliance.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
Guwahati: With the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections on the horizon, a high-level team of the Election Commission of India arrived in Guwahati on Monday to assess poll preparedness across the state.

The three-day visit is being led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel.

The delegation includes Election Commissioners Dr S S Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, along with senior officials such as Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Maneesh Garg and Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Director General Ashish Goyal, Advisor N N Butolia, and Director Vidyarani Kanthoujam, among others.

During the visit, the Commission will hold a series of meetings with political parties, senior civil and police officials, and enforcement agencies to review the state’s readiness for conducting free and fair elections

On February 17, the Commission is scheduled to meet representatives of recognised national and state political parties at a discussion to be held at Radisson Blu Hotel Guwahati. The interaction is expected to focus on election preparedness, model code compliance and any concerns political stakeholders may wish to raise.

The Commission will also review security and administrative arrangements in meetings with Inspectors General of Police, Deputy Inspectors General, District Election Officers-cum-District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police. These discussions are likely to cover law and order preparedness, deployment planning and coordination among agencies.

On February 18, further meetings are scheduled with nodal officers of enforcement agencies, the state police nodal officer, the CAPF nodal officer and the Chief Electoral Officer. A comprehensive review will also be held with the Chief Secretary of Assam and the Director General of Police, focusing on overall coordination and logistical arrangements.

In the afternoon, the Commission will address a press conference and interact with Booth Level Officers, who form the backbone of the electoral process at the grassroots level.

The visit comes at a crucial time as Assam gears up for Assembly elections in early 2026. By engaging directly with administrators, security officials and political parties, the Commission aims to ensure that preparations remain on track and that the electoral process is conducted in a transparent and orderly manner.

