Zubeen Garg Case: Court Reserves Order On Siddharth Sarma's Flat, Singapore Files

Zubeen Garg | File Pic

Guwahati: The Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court on Monday heard detailed arguments in multiple petitions linked to the case surrounding the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, before reserving its order.

The hearing, which stretched for nearly two-and-a-half hours across two sessions, revolved around crucial issues including the seizure of properties linked to one of the key accused, Siddharth Sarma, and a plea to bring documents from Singapore into the trial record.

One of the central matters was a petition seeking to remove a luxury apartment, co-owned by Sarma’s mother, from the list of seized properties. The defence argued that attaching the flat would violate the rights of the co-owner and therefore could not be legally sustained.

Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar, however, questioned the financial trail behind the purchase. He told reporters that the accused, a salaried employee earning around ₹50,000 per month, had taken a 20-year loan for the flat but allegedly repaid it within just six years.

“The financial capacity does not match the transaction,” Kamar argued in court, raising suspicion that the funds may have been linked to alleged embezzlement connected to the case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also moved the court seeking seizure of Sarma’s residence. In response, Sarma filed a counter-petition concerning both his flat and his business venture, Mahavir Aqua, a packaged drinking water plant that was earlier sealed during the investigation.

In a separate application, the defence requested that documents and reports submitted before the Singapore Coroner’s Court in earlier proceedings be produced before the trial court in Assam. They sought soft copies of all related documents, arguing that placing them on record was essential to ensure a fair trial.

The prosecution opposed the move, stating that the Singapore Coroner’s report falls under that country’s jurisdiction and has no direct relevance to the criminal case registered by Assam Police. Kamar urged the court to dismiss the plea.

During arguments, the prosecution also alleged a “deep-rooted conspiracy,” claiming that the plot to murder Zubeen Garg was allegedly planned in Assam and executed in Singapore. The defence strongly contested these claims.

After hearing both sides, the court directed that soft copies of relevant case documents be provided to the defence and reserved its orders on the pending petitions. March 2 has been fixed as the next date of hearing, when rulings on several applications are expected.

Outside the courtroom, emotions ran high. Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, expressed frustration over what she described as repeated delays and objections by the defence. The hearing, scheduled for 10:30 am, began around noon after the defence sought additional time.

Nearly six months have passed since the incident, she pointed out, reiterating her demand for a special fast-track court to ensure daily hearings and timely justice. Garg’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, also voiced concern over the pace of the proceedings.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation filed by an associate of Sarma is slated to come up before the Gauhati High Court on February 25, seeking the reopening of the sealed Mahavir Aqua plant. The petition is said to be connected to the broader investigation.

As legal battles intensify over property, jurisdiction and documents across borders, the case continues to draw public attention, with many in Assam closely watching the path to justice in a matter involving one of the state’s most celebrated cultural figures.