Fear Grips Agroli Residents After Late-Night Vandalism Of Parked Cars Near Shiv Mandir Ground, Renewing Safety Concerns

A quiet night near the Shiv Mandir ground in Agroli turned into a moment of fear for local residents when anti-social elements created chaos in the early hours of December 16. Around 1 am, unknown persons vandalised three parked four-wheelers, smashing their window panes and leaving behind a disturbing scene of broken glass and liquor bottles scattered across the ground.

Residents Alarmed by Signs of Alcohol Abuse

For many residents, the damage to vehicles was only one part of the problem. When neighbours stepped out the next morning, they found heaps of empty alcohol bottles and signs of reckless behaviour, reinforcing a long-standing concern about late-night drinking at the ground. “We have been raising this issue for months,” said a resident living nearby. “This time, it crossed a line.”

Following the incident, the police registered NCR under Section 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, with no CCTV cameras in the area, identifying those responsible has proved difficult, leaving residents anxious and frustrated.

Lack of Surveillance Raises Questions on Safety

Locals say the incident did not come as a surprise. According to them, the Shiv Mandir ground has often been misused for open consumption of alcohol late at night. Repeated complaints to the police and the civic administration, along with demands for CCTV surveillance, allegedly went unanswered.

“Had cameras been installed earlier, this vandalism could have been prevented, or at least the culprits would have been caught,” said another resident, pointing to the lack of basic safety infrastructure in a busy residential area.

Residents Demand FIR, CCTV and Increased Patrolling

In the aftermath of the incident, residents have come together with clear demands. They want the NCR to be converted into an FIR, immediate installation of CCTV cameras at the ground and surrounding lanes, increased night-time police patrolling, and strict action against those drinking alcohol in public spaces.

There is a growing fear that if timely action is not taken, such incidents could escalate into more serious crimes. “Today it is vehicle damage, tomorrow it could be someone’s safety,” a senior citizen from the locality warned.

For the people of Agroli, the incident has become a wake-up call—one that highlights the urgent need for coordinated action by the police and civic authorities to ensure that shared community spaces remain safe, peaceful and respectful for everyone.

