Mumbai Records Significant Improvement In Winter Air Quality As BMC Credits Strict Pollution Control Measures And Enforcement Drives

Mumbai: The BMC on Wednesday said that due to all around efforts taken by the administration, there has been significant improvement in air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai this winter, compared to last year.

CPCB Data Highlights Better Air Quality in December 2025

"According to the official data available from the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI for the period from 1 to 16 December 2024 was between 167 and 158. While rhis year, for the period the index has improved to 105 to 113. The continuous and consistent efforts being made by the BMC administration to improve the air quality in Mumbai are showing positive results," the BMC said in its statement on Wednesday.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Dr Avinash Dhakane said, "The all-round effort taken towards improving air quality by the BMC mainly include deep cleaning of roads using water tankers, spraying using misting machines, issuing show cause notices to constructions that do not take appropriate measures, and issuing stop work notices. Under this, between 1 and 16 December 2025, deep cleaning of roads using water tankers was done at 376 places, spraying was done using misting machines at 253 places, show cause notices were issued in 353 cases and stop work orders were issued at 121 places."

Officials Urge Public Cooperation to Sustain Improvement

"Due to the all-round the measures, there is an improvement in the air quality this winter, which is in the moderate category. All concerned are once again appealed to refrain from burning waste or similar activities, and follow air pollution control guidelines," said Avinash Kate, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Environment and Climate Change Department.

The BMC has urged the citizens to follow the Central Pollution Control Board's website https://cpcb.nic.in and the official app 'Sameer' available on mobile phones to track data on AQI.

