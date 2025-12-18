Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 50-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹27.36 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Dubai Police And Indian Agencies; Case Registered

Mumbai Police investigate a cyber fraud case involving impersonation of Dubai Police and illegal transfer of funds | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 17: A case of cyber fraud involving impersonation of foreign law enforcement agencies has come to light after a man was cheated of over ₹27.36 lakh by fraudsters posing as officials from the Dubai Police and Indian law enforcement agencies.

Video Call From UAE Number Triggers Scam

According to the complaint, on November 8, 2025, the complainant’s brother, Nitin Krishnarao Nandekar (50), received a video call on his mobile number from a person using mobile number +971 563282651 and email ID icauaeservives@gmail.com. The caller falsely claimed to be a law enforcement or government official from the UAE.

Fake Identity Proofs Shared To Gain Trust

To gain the victim’s trust, the fraudster sent photographs of identity cards via WhatsApp, identifying himself as Ahmed Riffat Abdulla, an official of the Government of Dubai/Dubai Police. He further claimed that Indian police authorities were jointly investigating Nandekar’s financial transactions.

Personal And Banking Details Used To Intimidate Victim

The caller alleged that he had access to Nandekar’s personal and banking details, including his Aadhaar card, PAN card, HSBC NRO and NRE savings accounts, and linked MasterCard credit cards. The accused then instructed Nandekar not to step out of his room and claimed that verification of his bank balances was required as part of the investigation.

OTP Sharing Leads To Financial Loss

Under pressure and fear, Nandekar was coerced into sharing OTP details received on his linked mobile number +971 588592023. Using these OTPs, the accused fraudulently transferred a total amount of ₹27,36,123.94 from his bank accounts to multiple unknown accounts.

FIR Registered At Cuffe Parade Police Station

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unknown persons using the above-mentioned mobile number and email ID. The offence has been registered at Cuffe Parade Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

