Maharashtra News: Convicted Minister Manikrao Kokate Scrambles To Retain Cabinet Post As Opposition Demands Sacking

Convicted Minister Manikrao Kokate Scrambles To Retain Cabinet Post As Opposition Demands Sacking | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 17: Sports minister Manikarao Kokate, who has been courting controversy over the past few months, was on Wednesday seen making all-out efforts to retain his cabinet berth after a Nashik court upheld a magistrate’s order convicting him in an alleged cheating and forgery case.

High Court Refuses Urgent Hearing, Minister Hospitalised

While the Bombay High Court declined to hear his plea on an urgent basis, Kokate skipped the cabinet meeting and got himself admitted to Lilavati Hospital, citing ill health.

The Opposition demanded his immediate dismissal from the cabinet.

Congress Cites Past Convictions

State Congress leaders were quick to cite the examples of party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sunil Kedar, who lost their memberships of Parliament and the Maharashtra Legislature, respectively, soon after courts pronounced conviction orders against them.

Speaker Awaits Certified Court Order

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, when asked by mediapersons, said he had not yet received a certified copy of the court order to determine Kokate’s status as an MLA.

Varsha Gaikwad Alleges Double Standards

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad accused the Mahayuti government of protecting Kokate. “Different criteria are being adopted for the ruling alliance,” she said, alleging arrogance of power behind the state government’s approach.

Case Dates Back To Early 1990s

The case in which Kokate was convicted dates back to 1989–1992. He was accused of usurping the benefits of a housing scheme meant for the economically weaker sections (EWS), which had an annual income limit of Rs 30,000.

Court Observations On Housing Benefits

The local court observed that the minister was a ‘prosperous farmer’ when he availed himself of housing units in his own name and in the name of his brother. It was also found that two more housing units were in the names of the Kokate brothers.

Complaint Filed By Former Minister

The complaint in the cheating and forgery case was lodged by former Maharashtra minister and late MLA Tukaram Dighole and was pursued after his demise by his daughter, Anjali Dighole-Rathod.

String Of Controversies After Cabinet Entry

Ever since he joined the state cabinet after the Assembly elections last year, Kokate has figured in several controversies. He was found playing a card game on his cellphone, a video of which was released by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. The footage was recorded during the monsoon session of the state legislature.

Remarks On Farmers Trigger Backlash

The minister also drew sharp criticism for his remarks on farmers when he said that even a beggar does not accept one rupee, but the government provides crop insurance for just one rupee, yet some people try to misuse it.

More Controversial Statements During Campaigns

During a field visit, he courted another controversy by stating that farmers use loan amounts for lavish weddings and other ceremonies. During a municipal election campaign, he termed the BJP a corrupt party that survives by breaking other parties.

