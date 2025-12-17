Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 75-Year-Old Retired Air India Employee Duped Of ₹2.23 Lakh Through Obscene Video Call Blackmail; Case Registered

75-Year-Old Retired Air India Employee Duped Of ₹2.23 Lakh Through Obscene Video Call Blackmail; Case Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 17: Cybercriminals allegedly extorted Rs 2.23 lakh from a 75-year-old retired Air India Pvt. Ltd. employee residing in Mazgaon by trapping him through obscene video calls and impersonating police officials. The Byculla police have registered a case of cyber fraud against unknown persons and are conducting further investigations.

First Contact Made Via WhatsApp Video Call

According to the FIR, the victim lives with his son in Mazgaon. On December 2, at around 8.33 pm, he received a video call on WhatsApp from an unknown mobile number. When he answered the call, an unknown woman appeared in a nude state, spoke obscenely, and abruptly disconnected the call.

Fraudster Poses As Police Officer

Two days later, on December 4, the victim received another WhatsApp call from a different number. The caller introduced himself as police officer Rakesh Asthana and claimed that the obscene video had gone viral on social media. He instructed the victim to contact a YouTuber named Rahul Sharma, whose number was shared, claiming that the video could be removed.

Money Demanded To Remove Alleged Video

The alleged YouTuber demanded Rs 41,500 per video to delete the content. Subsequently, the caller posing as a police officer again contacted the victim and claimed that money was required to trace the woman who had circulated the video. He threatened that if the payment was not made, a police warrant would be issued and officers would arrive at his residence to arrest him.

Rs 2.23 Lakh Transferred Over A Week

Out of fear and under pressure, the elderly man transferred money as instructed to bank accounts and UPI IDs linked to Ambika Electric, Nurbag, Dongri. Between December 2 and December 9, he paid a total of Rs 2.23 lakh.

Complaint Filed With Byculla Police

Despite the payments, the accused continued to demand more money, threatening arrest, defamation, and circulation of the obscene video among the victim’s relatives. Realising that he had been cheated, the victim approached the Byculla police station and lodged a complaint.

Investigation Underway

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway.

