Mumbai Road Concretisation: BMC Crawls At 52 Per Cent Despite January 2026 Deadline

Mumbai, Dec 17: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made only marginal progress on its ambitious road concretisation drive, with completion rising from 49 per cent in May to just 52 per cent at present.

With the monsoon over, work has resumed on 729 roads, including 586 partially completed stretches, covering a total length of 329.21 km. With January 2026 set as the target, concerns are mounting over the project’s timely completion.

Rs 17,000-Crore Project Launched In 2023

The ₹17,000-crore road concretisation project was announced on July 23, 2022, with then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directing the BMC to complete it within two years. Launched in January 2023, the project remains only halfway complete.

Focus On Completing Partially Built Roads

To minimise inconvenience to citizens, the BMC had decided to prioritise the completion of partially constructed roads. According to data from the civic dashboard as of December 17, the BMC has completed concretisation work on 798 roads, covering a total length of 194.39 km across Mumbai.

Work Yet To Begin On 737 Roads

Work is yet to begin on 737 roads, spanning 197.97 km. A majority of the partially concretised roads—353 in total—are located in the western suburbs, while the island city has the highest number of unconcretised roads, largely due to a previously cancelled contract.

Citywide Concretisation Plan In Two Phases

In total, 2,121 roads measuring 699.10 km are planned for concretisation across the city in two phases. This includes 360 roads in the island city covering 131.45 km, 1,175 roads in the western suburbs spanning 428.15 km, and 443 roads in the eastern suburbs covering 139.51 km.

Completion Timeline Pushed To 2027

Although the project faced initial delays due to multiple factors, the BMC now expects the full concretisation drive to be completed by May 2027.

