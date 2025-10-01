Mumbai News: BMC To Resume Road Concretisation Post-Monsoon, Targets Completion Of 574 Roads In 3 Months

BMC prepares to resume road concretisation in Mumbai post-monsoon, prioritising 574 partially constructed roads | File Photo

Mumbai: With the monsoon expected to withdraw after October 8, the BMC has initiated preliminary preparations to resume road concretisation work from next week. The civic body has set a target to complete 574 partially constructed roads within the next three months.

A majority of the incomplete roads are located in the P and R ward areas, which include neighbourhoods such as Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, and Dahisar.

Project Overview

Launched in January 2023, the Rs. 17,000 crore mega road concretisation project is still only halfway complete, with just 50% of the work accomplished in two and a half years. Progress was hampered during the monsoon period from June to September, when construction activities were put on hold.

To minimise inconvenience to citizens, the BMC has now decided to prioritise the completion of partially constructed roads. Once this phase is completed, the BMC will begin work on concreting an additional 776 new roads.

Safety and Public Information Measures

"In areas where road concretisation work is set to resume, preliminary preparations have already begun, including the installation of barricades and information boards to ensure public safety and keep residents informed about the upcoming construction activity. It will take a few more days before the actual concretisation work begins," said a senior civic official.

The BMC has launched a public dashboard titled 'Cement Concretisation Roads in Mumbai' on September 4, offering road lists, maps, photos of completed work, and contact details of contractors and officials.

Distribution Across City

A majority of the partially concretised roads 360 in total are located in the western suburbs, while the island city has the highest number of unconcretised roads, largely due to a previously cancelled contract.

The BMC’s revised road policy allows concreting projects to be taken up selectively, based on local needs and priorities, enabling more flexible and demand-driven execution. The civic body has already received No objection certificate from the Mumbai Traffic Police.

Project Phases and Timeline

Out of a total 698.73 km across 2,121 roads planned for concretisation citywide, the BMC has so far initiated work on 186 km across 771 roads in the first phase, and 208.70 km across 776 roads in the second phase.

This includes 360 roads in the island city, 216 roads covering 64.06 km in the western suburbs, and 200 roads spanning 52.33 km in the eastern suburbs. Although the project faced initial delays due to various reasons, the full concretisation drive is now expected to be completed by May 2027.

