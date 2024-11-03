 Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries Reported
Imran ShaikhUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
The incident caused a scare and panic among the people living close to the structure that caught fire | Imran Shaikh

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Kamathipura neighbourhood on Friday (November 1) at around 9:30 pm. The fire was reportedly caused due to firecrackers which were being burst near the spot of fire. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire incident. However, it did damage the property and burnt down several shops which were set up using tin. The incident also caused a scare and panic among the people living close to the structure that caught fire.

The fire started in a timber shop, and locals made every effort to control the flames. The fire brigade and police too arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

The fire was eventually brought under control with the help of the fire brigade.

Congress MLA Amin Patel and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Shaina NC also arrived at the scene to assess the situation, offering support to the affected residents and coordinating with officials to ensure efficient firefighting measures.

