Maharashtra Revamps Protocol Department; Fadnavis-Led GAD To Oversee 10 Key Subjects

The state government has decided to entrust responsibility for 10 subjects to the revamped Department of Protocol, Foreign Direct Investment, Diaspora Affairs and Outreach. The department, which functions under the General Administration Department (GAD) headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will now oversee several key areas that were previously handled across seven different state government departments.

IFS Officer Rajesh Gawande to Lead New Unit

Headed by Rajesh Gawande, an IFS officer specially deputed to the state government, the new department has been sanctioned 19 new posts. It will handle foreign direct investment, consular relations, external funding and loans, commerce and trade, overseas Maharashtrian citizens’ affairs, cultural relations, educational and university tie-ups, overseas job opportunities, tourism promotion, new technology collaborations, and external publicity.

Functions Consolidated from Seven Departments

Earlier, these subjects were managed by the Departments of Industry, Finance, Cultural Affairs, Employment, Tourism, Education and Higher Education, as well as the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR).

New Posts Created to Support Expanded Mandate

The newly sanctioned posts include two deputy secretaries, three under secretaries, three desk officers, six assistant desk officers, and seven supporting staff in various capacities.