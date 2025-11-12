 Dharmendra Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan Visits His Sholay Co-Star's House To Meet Him - Watch Video
Dharmendra Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan Visits His Sholay Co-Star's House To Meet Him - Watch Video

Dharmendra Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan Visits His Sholay Co-Star's House To Meet Him - Watch Video

Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning, and on the same day, in the afternoon, Amitabh Bachchan visited his Sholay co-star's house to meet him. The video of Big B driving his BMW has gone viral on social media. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Dharmendra / Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran Dharmendra, who was admitted to Mumbau's Breach Candy Hospital for the past few days, was discharged on Wednesday morning. On the same day, in the afternoon, Amitabh Bachchan visited his Sholay co-star's house to meet him. The video of Big B driving his BMW has gone viral on social media.

Check out the video below...

While Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others had visited the hospital to meet Dharmendra.

Dharmendra Health News

Initially, there were reports that the veteran actor was put on ventilator support. However, later, a source revealed that he is not on a ventilator. Some reports also claimed that the actor is no more. But, Hema Malini and Esha Deol clairified that Dharmendra is alive and he is recovering.

article-image

Sunny Deol's Team Statement

After Dharmendra was discharged, Sunny's team shared a statement, which read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

In the past couple of days, Sunny, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, Rajveer Deol, Hema Malini, and other family members were clicked at the hospital multiple times.

Dharmendra's fans have been praying for his speedy recovery.

article-image

Dharmendra Upcoming Movies

The veteran actor will next be seen in Ikkis, which stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by Sriram Raghavan, is slated to release on December 25, 2025. A few days ago, the trailer of the film was released, and it received a good response.

