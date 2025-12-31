'Leave False Rumours In 2025': Jiya Shankar Slams Engagement Reports With Abhishek Malhan, CONFIRMS Relationship With Mystery Man

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar finally put an end to persistent rumours linking her romantically to YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan. Taking to social media, Jiya addressed the speculation head-on - this time with a picture that spoke louder than words.

On Wednesday (December 31) Jiya shared a romantic photo featuring a mystery man, subtly but clearly distancing herself from the engagement rumours involving Abhishek.

In the picture, the unidentified man is seen planting a gentle kiss on Jiya’s forehead as the two pose closely for the camera. While she chose not to reveal his identity, the post made it evident that Abhishek is not the person she is romantically involved with.

Alongside the photo, Jiya issued a clarification in her caption, dismissing the engagement buzz as completely untrue. "Let’s leave false rumours in 2025," she wrote, firmly rubbishing claims of her alleged engagement to Abhishek.

The clarification came just a day after a post by entertainment page Telly Khazana went viral, claiming that Jiya and Abhishek were set to get engaged soon. The post suggested that the duo had made their relationship official and were planning to take the next step, even extending wishes to the “cute couple.” Several similar posts also surfaced on X, with some users going as far as claiming that the two were already engaged.

Jiya and Abhishek first became close during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where their bond inside the house caught viewers’ attention and sparked dating rumours. Their collaboration on a music video after the show further fuelled speculation about a possible romance. However, Jiya has consistently denied being in a relationship with Abhishek.

In 2024, the actress clarified that they were never more than friends and that even that friendship had faded over time. In earlier interviews, Jiya admitted that while they were once in touch, they hardly spoke anymore. She also addressed the issue in a now-deleted post on X, stating firmly that she had “nothing to do” with Abhishek and that their association had ended.