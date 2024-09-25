 ‘Why Are You Yelling At Me’: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar Recalls Being Insulted On Sets Of Her TV Shows
Jiya Shankar, in a recent conversation opened up on being subjected to misconduct on the sets of her TV shows and how she would deal with the same.

Jiya Shankar, who has carved a niche for herself in the world of entertainment with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and more recently opened up on how difficult her initial days in the entertainment industry were and how she would often be yelled at.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on being subjected to misconduct. Jiya calls herself a ‘directors actor’ and states this as the reason behind being subjected to misconduct. The actress says, “It has happened to me a lot of times. Because I’m a director’s actor. Aap jo bologe, jaisa bologe, yes sir, yes ma’am. I’ll do that. Mein apna zyada input dene ki koshish nahi karti hu ki ye toh aise hona chahiye.”

Further opening up on how she tends to give her inputs only if she finds the need to and goes by the director’s word otherwise, the actress says, “Aise bohot baar huya ki just because I’m like this, that I’m very easy going, logon ka lagta hain ki haan, isko toh kyase bhi treat kar sakte hain and that happened a lot initially jab mein nayi nayi thi industry mein.”

“Jaan bujhkar kuch bhi bol dena, sabke samne set pe chilla dena and I’m like what did I even do? (Deliberately saying anything, yelling in front of everyone on set, and I’m like, ‘What did I even do?’ It’s like there must be some reason, why are you yelling at me? You have come late to the sets. And chillam chilli chalu kar dena set pe, just because you want to show you’re someone important and you’re running the show. So, that has happened to me,” says Jiya.

Jiya, who was loved for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has also been a part of several successful projects including Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza’s Ved.

