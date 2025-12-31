'Maine Bohot Mehnat Ki Hai': Paparazzo Recalls Ranveer Singh's Emotional Reply After Praise For Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Ranveer Singh's latest film Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing film of his career. After four weeks of release, and despite minimal promotions, the film has crossed Rs 750 crore domestically and Rs 1128.63 crore worldwide. However, the actor has remained low-key following the film’s release.

'Maina Bohot Mehnat Ki Hai': Ranveer Singh Told Varinder Chawla

Amid this, paparazzo Varinder Chawla praised Ranveer, and in a podcast on Hindu Rush, he said, "During the promotions, I met Ranveer Singh twice. When the PR introduced me to him, he told me just one line: 'Maine bahaut mehnat ki hai ispe'. When I met him again, he repeated the same thing: 'Paaji, maine sach mein bahaut mehnat ki hai.'

Ranveer Singh Gained 15 Kgs For Dhurandhar

He added, "Ranveer told me he gained 15 kilos for the role and then lost it. And honestly, when I watched the film and walked out of the theatre, I could feel the hard work put in by every single person involved."

Ranveer Singh's Reply To Varinder Chawla's Message After Watching Dhurandhar

Varinder stated that after watching Dhurandhar, he immediately reached out to Ranveer to tell him how much he enjoyed the film. Even then, the actor’s only reply was, "Maine bahut mehnat ki hai (I have worked very hard for this film).” Varinder added, "I just wanted to go and hug him.

Ranveer Singh's First Reaction After Dhurandhar's Success

On December 15, Ranveer took to his Instagram Story to share a dialogue from Dhurandhar, where R Madhavan's character said, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai." Singh added, "Lekin filal...Nazar aur sabr."

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.