Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 31: Tulsi Gets Emotional Seeing Mihir, Ritik & Mitali's Daughter Witnesses Their Fight

The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Tulsi and Vrinda once again in the same house, yet failing to meet each other. Meanwhile, Mitali and Ritik get into an argument when the househelp requests leave to attend her daughter’s school function. Mitali lashes out at the maid, scolding her for asking for time off at the last minute, but Ritik points out that she had actually requested leave a month ago. Mitali, feeling insulted in front of the maid, yells at him and the argument escalates.

Later, Mihir notices Ritik's daughter listening to their argument and steps in, saying that Mitali and Ritik are 'acting too much' and should tone it down, as their daughter is getting scared. He manages to send his granddaughter to his room and then scolds Mitali and Ritik.

Mihir also tells Naina that Ritik and Mitali’s wedding was a big mistake. Noina says that Angad has already done wrong to Mitali and now wants to end Ritik and Mitali's marriage. Mihir sarcastically calls out Noina's double standards, saying she doesn't care if someone else's marriage ends, but nothing should affect her niece's wedding.

Noina argues that Ritik and Mitali will adjust, as another name for marriage is compromise. Mihir counters, saying the true other name for a wedding is love, not compromise, and when there is love, it's natural to change. He adds that it doesn't make sense to explain this to her, since for Noina it's more important to control things, regardless of what happens to others, and points out that even because of this mindset, they are all living under the same roof, whether he is happy or not.

Meanwhile, Munni notices Tulsi at her office, becomes emotional, and falls to her knees seeking her blessings. A proud Tulsi admires Munni's achievements and reflects on her own past mistakes, saying how foolish she was to hand a ladle to those who deserved a pen, and a kitchen cloth to those who deserved a uniform. Munni expresses her gratitude, saying it was because of Tulsi that she has reached such heights in life.

Munni then reveals that she spoke to the cook at Shantiniketan and questions why she left the house. Tulsi explains that she was alone, but God helped her, which is why she left. She also informs Munni that the Viranis have a stall at the exhibition centre, which is why she decided not to go there herself.

Vaishnavi calls Tulsi, saying all the customers are heading to the Viranis' stall, but Tulsi motivates her, telling her she can handle everything just as she did in the village. Vaishnavi mentions that their own stall is empty and moves the camera to the Viranis' stall. Tulsi notices Mihir there, is shocked, becomes emotional, and ends the call.

Later, Mihir comes across a woman who says she knows Tulsi very well and heaps praise on her. She asks where Tulsi is, and says that everyone knows she should be there, adding that she is aware the two can never truly be separated. Mihir, however, tells her that they are separated and walks away, while Noina observes everything from afar.