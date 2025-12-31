Arjun Bijlani Rushes Back To Mumbai, Cuts Short His Dubai New Year Trip After Father-In-Law Admitted To ICU: Report

Arjun Bijlani, Neha Bijlani | Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Arjun Bijlani was in Dubai for the holidays, celebrating Christmas and the New Year with his wife Neha Bijlani and family. However, reportedly, he had to cut his trip short and urgently rush back to Mumbai.

Arjun Bijlani's Father-In-Law In ICU

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, Arjun abruptly cut short his New Year celebrations in Dubai after learning that his father-in-law, Neha's father, had been admitted to the ICU. The actor, who was holidaying abroad with his family, immediately rushed back to Mumbai to be by his wife Neha Swami’s side during this difficult time.

As of now, Arjun and Neha are yet to release an official statement.

Arjun Bijlani Shares His New Year's Eve Plans

Earlier, Arjun had shared his New Year's Eve plans with Times Now, saying that he had just begun shooting for Laughter Chefs season 3, which left him with no major plans.

He assured that he would still enjoy a nice dinner with Neha and his son, adding that his resolution for 2025 is to become a better version of himself.

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in the reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, which he won by defeating social media influencer Aarush Bhola and reality TV star Arbaz Patel.

The actor also took home the trophy along with the prize money of Rs 28 lakh.

The top six contestants were Arjun, Arbaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Aarush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit.

Talking about his Rise and Fall journey, Arjun said that it was very difficult for him, adding, "Ek breakdown bhi hua tha mera bich mein, jaha aise lag raha tha ki the show is not meant for me, fir usdin mujhe meri family ki photo mili thi, aur mein bohot roya tha, aur maine apne aap se kaha tha ki ab show kar raha hoon, toh give up nahi karna hai, end tak ladte rehna hai."