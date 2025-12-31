 'We Cried A Lot, Prayed...': Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects On 'Difficult' 2025, Shares Emotional New Year Post With Saif Ali Khan
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan reflected on a 'difficult' 2025 after her husband Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at their Bandra, Mumbai home in January. Sharing an emotional note on Wednesday, she wrote, "We cried a lot, we prayed and now we are here... 2025 taught us that human nature is fearless, and children are braver than we think."

Updated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, currently vacationing with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh, reflected on her 'difficult' 2025. The year was especially challenging after Saif was stabbed multiple times by an intruder during a burglary at their Bandra apartment on January 16. She expressed that they are entering 2026 with renewed determination and immense gratitude.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects On 'Difficult' 2025

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, December 31, Kareena shared an adorable photo with Saif and penned a heartfelt note, writing, "As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year…we walked this far. 2025 has been a difficult year for us, our children and our families…but we went through it head held high, laughing and holding on. We cried a lot, we prayed and now we are here…2025 taught us that human nature is fearless, love will conquer all and that children are braver than we think…"

Check it out:

article-image

'We Are Entering 2026 With A Renewed Fire In Our Bellies'

Further, Kareena added, "We want to thank our fans, our friends and everyone who stood by us and continue to support us…and above all the lord almighty. We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies, immense gratitude and positivity and an undying passion for what we do best ..the movies… Like i always say CHAR DI KALA. Happy new year everyone..."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Work Front

The actress will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, an investigative crime thriller that also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a lead role.

article-image

Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

