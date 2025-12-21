 Anupam Kher Reunites With 'Diva' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Delhi Flight, Recalls Meeting Her 25 Years Ago: 'She's Hungry For Great Roles'
Anupam Kher recently bumped into Kareena Kapoor Khan on their flight to Delhi. Recalling their first meeting on her debut film Refugee's sets in 2000, he said, "She was stunningly beautiful, confident yet vulnerable, and amazingly real!" Chatting during the flight, Kher added that 25 years later, Kareena remains beautiful, real, loves conversations, and is hungry for great roles.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor Khan | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently bumped into actress Kareena Kapoor Khan during a flight to Delhi. He shared stunning photos with the actress and recalled meeting her for the first time on the sets of J.P. Dutta's Refugee in 2000, which marked her Bollywood debut. Kher lauded her, saying she still remains a beautiful person who is 'real' and loves meaningful conversations.

Anupam Kher Meets Kareena Kapoor Khan On Flight

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, December 21, Anupam wrote, "First time I met #Bebo was on the sets of JP Dutta’s #Refugee! Year was 2000! And It was her debut film. She was stunningly beautiful, confident yet vulnerable, restless to make it big (which she did) and amazingly real as a person! Over the years I have watched her grow into a very fine and elegant actress!"

Check it out:

'Kareena Kapoor Khan Remains A Beautiful Person Who Still Is Real'

He added that during their flight, they chatted about many things, and he was delighted to discover that, 25 years later, Kareena remains a beautiful person who is still 'real,' loves conversations, and is hungry for great roles.

"Thank you dearest #Kareena for your warmth and appreciation! Yes! I do look the same in all these years. May God keep you and your family happy and healthy! Love and prayers always," wrote Kher.

Work Front

On the work front, Anupam is set to star in The India House, portraying Shyamji Krishna Varma. This will mark his 542nd film and will be directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna.

The movie is set against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will star in a crime-drama film Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, among others.

