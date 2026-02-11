Mumbai Civil Court Restrains YouTuber CarryMinati From Reposting Allegedly Defamatory Content Against Filmmaker Karan Johar

Civil Court Restrains CarryMinati From Reposting Allegedly Defamatory Content Against Filmmaker Karan Johar | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 10: A city civil court has directed YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, from reposting “defamatory, vulgar and abusive” content about filmmaker Karan Johar on social media.

Johar’s lawyer, Pradeep Gandhy, stated that although Nagar has removed the videos, they have already been viewed by millions. Unknown persons are making reels out of the content and circulating them on social media, Gandhy averred, while seeking an ad interim ex-parte order.

Defamation suit filed

The filmmaker had filed a defamation suit against Nagar, his manager, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, and tech giants Google and Meta. Johar approached the court after he came across several videos allegedly created by the defendants.

He claimed that in these videos, Nagar mimicked his famous talk show by portraying guests in an “unflattering” manner.

Allegations of vulgarity

Gandhy contended that defendant no. 1 (Nagar) made defamatory statements in the videos uploaded on YouTube. He argued that the remarks were so vulgar and abusive that they needed to be taken down immediately.

Also Watch:

Interim restraint order

The court has temporarily restrained all the defendants from giving any interviews, posting new videos, or reposting previous content.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/