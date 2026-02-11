 Mumbai Civil Court Restrains YouTuber CarryMinati From Reposting Allegedly Defamatory Content Against Filmmaker Karan Johar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Civil Court Restrains YouTuber CarryMinati From Reposting Allegedly Defamatory Content Against Filmmaker Karan Johar

Mumbai Civil Court Restrains YouTuber CarryMinati From Reposting Allegedly Defamatory Content Against Filmmaker Karan Johar

A Mumbai civil court has restrained YouTuber Ajey Nagar from posting or reposting content deemed defamatory and abusive against filmmaker Karan Johar, following a defamation suit involving his management firm and platforms including Google and Meta Platforms.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:18 AM IST
article-image
Civil Court Restrains CarryMinati From Reposting Allegedly Defamatory Content Against Filmmaker Karan Johar | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 10: A city civil court has directed YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, from reposting “defamatory, vulgar and abusive” content about filmmaker Karan Johar on social media.

Johar’s lawyer, Pradeep Gandhy, stated that although Nagar has removed the videos, they have already been viewed by millions. Unknown persons are making reels out of the content and circulating them on social media, Gandhy averred, while seeking an ad interim ex-parte order.

Defamation suit filed

The filmmaker had filed a defamation suit against Nagar, his manager, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, and tech giants Google and Meta. Johar approached the court after he came across several videos allegedly created by the defendants.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: DRI Arrests 48-Year-Old Nigerian National As Key Accused In ₹47.37 Crore Cocaine Smuggling Syndicate
Mumbai Crime: DRI Arrests 48-Year-Old Nigerian National As Key Accused In ₹47.37 Crore Cocaine Smuggling Syndicate
CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde And Sunetra Pawar To Attend Mumbai Mayor Election, Ending 4-Year Administrative Rule At BMC
CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde And Sunetra Pawar To Attend Mumbai Mayor Election, Ending 4-Year Administrative Rule At BMC
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 46-Year-Old Dahisar Man For Smuggling ₹2.88 Crore Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok At CSMIA
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 46-Year-Old Dahisar Man For Smuggling ₹2.88 Crore Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok At CSMIA
Bombay HC Halts SRA Transit Building Construction On Worli STP Reserved Land, Flags Dubious Official Conduct
Bombay HC Halts SRA Transit Building Construction On Worli STP Reserved Land, Flags Dubious Official Conduct

He claimed that in these videos, Nagar mimicked his famous talk show by portraying guests in an “unflattering” manner.

Allegations of vulgarity

Gandhy contended that defendant no. 1 (Nagar) made defamatory statements in the videos uploaded on YouTube. He argued that the remarks were so vulgar and abusive that they needed to be taken down immediately.

Also Watch:

Read Also
CarryMinati Apologises To Rajat Dalal, Trims Part Of Roast Video After Latter’s Veiled Threat...
article-image

Interim restraint order

The court has temporarily restrained all the defendants from giving any interviews, posting new videos, or reposting previous content.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde And Sunetra Pawar To Attend Mumbai Mayor Election,...
CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde And Sunetra Pawar To Attend Mumbai Mayor Election,...
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 46-Year-Old Dahisar Man For Smuggling ₹2.88 Crore Hydroponic Weed...
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 46-Year-Old Dahisar Man For Smuggling ₹2.88 Crore Hydroponic Weed...
Bombay HC Halts SRA Transit Building Construction On Worli STP Reserved Land, Flags Dubious Official...
Bombay HC Halts SRA Transit Building Construction On Worli STP Reserved Land, Flags Dubious Official...
Mumbai Climate Week: City To Become Global South To Climate Leadership Stage
Mumbai Climate Week: City To Become Global South To Climate Leadership Stage
Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat After Firing Near Rohit Shetty’s Home, Security Tightened...
Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat After Firing Near Rohit Shetty’s Home, Security Tightened...