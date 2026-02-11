Bombay HC Halts SRA Transit Building Construction On Worli STP Reserved Land, Flags Dubious Official Conduct

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai, Feb 10: The Bombay High Court has ordered an immediate halt to the construction of transit buildings under a large slum rehabilitation project in Worli, which has come up on a plot reserved by the BMC for the expansion of the Worli sewage treatment plant (STP).

The court sought affidavits from the state government and the civic body, clarifying that its observations are prima facie and limited to the present proceedings.

Court flags ‘dubious’ conduct of SRA officials

The court observed that the conduct of certain Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) officials appeared “obscure and dubious” and prima facie indicated suppression of crucial objections raised by the BMC. It also created an impression that the SRA officers had “clearly played at the hands of the petitioners”, the judges said.

Taking serious note, the court directed the SRA CEO to examine the role of the concerned deputy chief engineer and executive engineer and consider transferring or suspending them pending a departmental inquiry.

Petition by developer

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe, on Monday, was hearing a petition by Worli Urban Development Project LLP (formerly Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP), which is redeveloping multiple slum societies on municipal land off Dr E Moses Road.

The developer, represented by senior advocates Praveen Samdani and Mayur Khandeparkar, approached the HC after the SRA issued stop-work notices alleging illegal construction of transit camps without the required environmental clearance.

The bench permitted the developer to take steps towards demolition or vacating existing structures, while stressing that corrective action must be undertaken at the earliest.

BMC objections allegedly suppressed

The court said “very disturbing facts” had emerged, particularly relating to communications from the BMC objecting to construction on land reserved for expansion of the Worli STP.

The bench noted that letters dated December 26, 2024, and June 27, 2025, from the municipal chief engineer (development plan) clearly objected to the use of the reserved land. However, these objections were allegedly not reflected in the SRA’s correspondence with the developer.

Concerns over approvals and construction

The court questioned why approval was granted in April 2025 for seven transit camp buildings despite municipal objections. It said an executive engineer of the SRA was duty-bound to consider such objections, especially since the land was earmarked for a public infrastructure project.

The judges further expressed concern that a seven-storey transit building had already been constructed and slum dwellers inducted, potentially creating a fait accompli.

FIR registered

The court said the manner in which permissions were issued suggested “systematic concealment” of material facts. During the hearing, SRA’s counsels—senior advocate Naushad Engineer and Aman Anand—informed the court that the SRA CEO has registered an FIR against the developer and “the unknown officers” of the SRA.

The court clarified that a police investigation into an FIR already registered would proceed independently if disciplinary action is taken in future.

Questions over land reservation

The court also questioned how the DP area of 27,698.10 sq mt, which was reserved for expansion of the STP, was reduced to 17,750 sq mt without following proper procedure. The next hearing has been scheduled for February 23.

