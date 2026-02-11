Mumbai Crime: DRI Arrests 48-Year-Old Nigerian National As Key Accused In ₹47.37 Crore Cocaine Smuggling Syndicate

DRI Arrests 48-Year-Old Nigerian National As Key Accused In ₹47.37 Crore Cocaine Smuggling Syndicate | Representational photo

Mumbai, Feb 10: fficers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have recently arrested a key member of a syndicate who, along with other accomplices, illicitly trafficked 4,737 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 47.37 crore in Mumbai, and who has admitted his role in the international drug smuggling syndicate. The agency has so far arrested nine persons in the case.

Accused identified

The arrested person has been identified as Oluwasegun Sesan (48), a resident of Lagos, Nigeria. Advocate Birendra Yadav argued for the accused in court, following which he was remanded to judicial custody.

Drug seizure at airport

According to the DRI, intelligence was received that a Mumbra-based woman arriving at CSMI Airport from Colombo on October 30 might be carrying a narcotic substance concealed in her luggage. Acting on the intelligence, DRI officers intercepted her and, during the search of her baggage, noticed nine sealed coffee packets.

Upon suspicion, the coffee packets were examined and all the recovered packets were found to contain a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine. Based on further intelligence, it was gathered that the drugs were to be delivered at CSMI Airport. Accordingly, a person who had arrived at the airport to receive the consignment was apprehended.

Accused’s statement

In her statement, the accused claimed that since she had managed to smuggle drugs successfully on previous occasions, she was confident that she would be able to hoodwink Customs authorities this time as well. She also stated that she was receiving a handsome amount of quick and easy money in return, agency sources said.

Further arrests

During the probe, agency officials apprehended seven more persons linked to the syndicate.

“During further follow-up investigation, officers of the DRI intercepted Oluwasegun Sesan from New Delhi. In his statement, he admitted to being the key person in the instant case and to having conspired in the illicit trafficking of 4,737 grams of cocaine in Mumbai, and admitted his role in the international drug smuggling syndicate,” a DRI official said.

