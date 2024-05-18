CarryMinati Apologises To Rajat Dalal, Trims Part Of Roast Video After Latter’s Veiled Threat (VIDEO)

X

CarryMinati apologised and deleted a part of a YouTube video in which he roasted fitness influencer Rajat Dalal after Dalal gave a veiled threat to the famous YouTuber.

In the controversial video, CarryMinati made fun of Dalal’s statements about Sigma males and levelled many allegations against him. “Rajat’s body may have grown up, but his mind is like that of a child,” CarryMinati said in the video.

This seemed to have irked Dalal, who in a video slammed the YouTuber and demanded that the part where he was mentioned should be trimmed.

“People are telling me that a 5-foot battery has made a roast video on me. That Ch*ti*a's name is Carry. Anyway, it is his job to comment on others for views. It's a good thing, keep doing it. However, as far as I know, I never commented any good or bad about you, neither directly nor indirectly. So if you want to be on good terms with me, then by tomorrow, my part of the video should be trimmed, and a sorry video should be put out. But I know you have a male ego and I will finish that. You make memes in reel life, but I make a meme of you in real life. I am saying this in a polite way; I have kept quiet for so many days now; I have come far to avoid these troubles. But if you want to be f***ed by me, then I accept this. Your grandfather was a minister? But you are a chu**ya. Now it’s up to you. Take care.”

E-Kalesh b/w Rajat Dalal and Carry Minati (Rajat Dalal Reply to Carry Minati) https://t.co/YRQBndyd7m pic.twitter.com/8unwLjqeDf — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 16, 2024

In the deleted post, CarryMinati, soon after deleting Dalal’s part commented on the matter, saying, "As it has been mentioned earlier innumerable times, we create roast videos for entertainment purposes without any personal agenda whatsoever. Anyways, in our latest video, in a skit part, Rajat bhai took offense. Sorry about this, and as requested by him, that skit part of the video has been trimmed."

In a later post, the YouTuber said, "Asli zindagi mey sigma, beta, alpha sab ban na padta hai."

Carry Minati Apologized and Delete that Clip from You tube https://t.co/anKDIcDCh8 pic.twitter.com/MPXBjctbQC — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 18, 2024

Soon after CarryMinati posted these comments on Instagram, Dalal in a post on social media said, “Request? Chalo koi baat nahi, tagde hone pe dhyan do. (No issues, focus on being strong.)