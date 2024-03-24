'Why Would I Disrespect Virat Bhai In Real Life?': CarryMinati Issues Clarification After Receiving Backlash For Mocking RCB Legend

CarryMinati and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, issued a clarification after he received heavy criticism for mocking Virat Kohli over not having an Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in his cabinet.

Ajey Nagar faced wrath of passionate Royal Challengers Bengaluru (formerly Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Virat Kohli fans for launching a tirade against former India captain in a promotional show on Star Sports. In a video that went viral, CarryMinati was poking fun at Kohli, saying that one need not have to follow a diet like Rohit Sharma to win an IPL trophy.

"Virat Kohli has given up eating sweets because he never gets a chance to celebrate. Diet is just an excuse. Look at Rohit Bhai, when a person wins, he does not need to diet. Are you listening, Virat?," CarryMinati quipped in a promotional video.

After getting backlash for his comments on Virat Kohli in a viral video, Ajey Nagar took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to issue a clarification over his remarks on former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. He stated that it was a skit and he had no intention to mock Kohli. The 24-year-old added that he was playing a character of parody RCB in a promotional video.

"I just checked twitter thodi misunderstanding hogyi hai, I am doing a show usme ek skit hai jisse log gussa ho rahe hai, please watch the whole skit to understand the narrative. why would I disrespect Virat bhai in real life, it is a skit, it's not meant to disrespect." CarryMinati wrote on Twitter.

"We are playing characters in which I am parody of RCB fans there is nothing more to it. Here is a clip of me being his fan from the same skit, Baaki aap logo ki marzi hai aap audience ho aap se mujhe nhi jeetna." he added.