IPL 2024: Old Friends MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli Hug Each Other After CSK Triumph Over RCB In Season Opener; Watch

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter/IPL

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli shared a warm hug after the opening match of the IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Friday, March 22.

The defending champions CSK kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket win over RCB in the season opener. With a target of 174, Chennai Super Kings chased it down in 18.4 overs. The middle-order batters Shivam Dube (34*) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*) took the team past the finishing line after the hosts were in a spot of bother when they required 46 off 30 balls to win the match.

After the match, players from Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore congratulated each other after a well-fought contest. However, a warm hug between Dhoni and Kohli shows their mutual respect for each other and strong bonding between them.

During the Royal Challengers Bangalore innings, Kohli gave a hug to his old friend Dhoni when the former walked out to bat. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli often share a strong bonding and camaraderie on and off the field. Because of their strong friendship, fans gave them the sobriquet 'Mahirat'. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain credited MS Dhoni for helping him to get out of the lean patch.