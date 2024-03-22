 'Mahi Bhai Hinted At It Last Year': Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Big Revelation After Replacing MS Dhoni, As CSK Captain
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Mahi Bhai Hinted At It Last Year': Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Big Revelation After Replacing MS Dhoni, As CSK Captain

'Mahi Bhai Hinted At It Last Year': Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Big Revelation After Replacing MS Dhoni, As CSK Captain

Dhoni stepped down as IPL's most successful captain just a day before the first match between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rohan SenUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
article-image

Chennai Super Kings' new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed on Friday that MS Dhoni had hinted about his decision to hand over the team's leadership to him last year itself.

Dhoni stepped down as IPL's most successful captain just a day before the first match between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He will be playing just as a wicketkeeper and lower-order batter in IPL 2024.

The franchise then announced Gaikwad as the new captain of CSK. He will be the third skipper to lead the team after Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, who was named captain for the first few matches of IPL 2022.

But repeated defeats in the first 8 games saw Dhoni take the captaincy back from Jaddu.

Read Also
'6th Is Coming': Fans React As Ruturaj Gaikwad Walks Out With Trophy At IPL 2024 Opener Ceremony
article-image

Gaikwad's big repsonsibility

Gaikwad will have massive shoes to fill now as he is replacing a captain who won the IPL title a record-equalling five times. Dhoni also lifted two Champions League T20 trophies before the tournament was discontinued.

He got a rousing reception from the capacity crowd inside the stadium at the toss.

"Feel priveledged. But I want to try and be in my shoes, not fill anybody's shoes. (On captaincy) I got to know last week, but Mahi bhai hinted at it last year," Gaikwad said after losing the toss.

Read Also
Ruturaj Gaikwad To Virat Kohli: Probable Top Performers In IPL 2024 Opener Between CSK & RCB
article-image

His counterpart Faf du Plessis got it right at the toss and had no hesitation in batting first against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. RCB haven't defeated CSK at this venue since IPL 2009.

CSK vs RCB Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra Combine To Dismiss Virat Kohli For 21 During CSK vs RCB

Video: Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra Combine To Dismiss Virat Kohli For 21 During CSK vs RCB

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Becomes 1st Indian Batter, 6th Overall To Complete 12000 T20 Runs

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Becomes 1st Indian Batter, 6th Overall To Complete 12000 T20 Runs

Viral Pic: Virat Kohli Shares A Hug With MS Dhoni As Old Friends Reunite At CSK vs RCB IPL 2024...

Viral Pic: Virat Kohli Shares A Hug With MS Dhoni As Old Friends Reunite At CSK vs RCB IPL 2024...

'Mahi Bhai Hinted At It Last Year': Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Big Revelation After Replacing MS Dhoni,...

'Mahi Bhai Hinted At It Last Year': Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Big Revelation After Replacing MS Dhoni,...

'6th Is Coming': Fans React As Ruturaj Gaikwad Walks Out With Trophy At IPL 2024 Opener Ceremony

'6th Is Coming': Fans React As Ruturaj Gaikwad Walks Out With Trophy At IPL 2024 Opener Ceremony