'6th Is Coming': Fans React As Ruturaj Gaikwad Walks Out With Trophy Ahead Of IPL 2024 Opener

Ruturaj Gaikwad with the IPL trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

With newly-appointed Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad walking out with the IPL trophy to a huge roar ahead of the tournament opener, fans on social media hope for the Yellow Army to win their 6th title. Gaikwad won his 2nd title with the Super Kings last year and smashed 590 runs in 6 matches.

MS Dhoni pulled off a shocker as he relinquished his captaincy duties, just 24 hours before the tournament started. The 42-year-old has stepped down as the most successful skipper in history, leading the franchise in 226 matches and is the joint-most successful captain along with Rohit Sharma in history with 5 titles.

The Roar for Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad 🦁 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CEW1dXGVHh — 🎰 (@StanMSD) March 22, 2024

However, Gaikwad remained unfazed by the responsibility and instead is excited by the same. The 27-year-old right-handed batter also underlined that he has plenty of support system in place in the form of Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja to rely on.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Ruturaj Gaikwad's debut as CSK captain:

CSK Crowd roaring loud for their new Captain RUTURAJ GAIKWAD 💛💛

Start the whistles guys 🥳🥳🥳🥳

He is here to rule ! pic.twitter.com/LkdoeVkEqg — CSK Love ❤️ (@Vivek_Kumar019) March 22, 2024

Beginning of New Era - Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad 💛🫶 pic.twitter.com/bVIRGtBXs6 — SHARDULKAR (@Shardulkar) March 22, 2024

CAPTAIN RUTURAJ GAIKWAD carrying the legacy for CSK 💛 pic.twitter.com/Qyo5vP6Tj0 — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) March 22, 2024

That emotional me when Ruturaj Gaikwad carried the Trophy! 😭



Feels like our own family boy is hyped.#CSK #CSKvRCB #CSKvsRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/pcMl6DUa4U — Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) March 22, 2024

Go well Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8XkrMj39zb — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) March 22, 2024