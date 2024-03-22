Ruturaj Gaikwad To Virat Kohli: Probable Top Performers In IPL 2024 Opener Between CSK & RCB

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 22, 2024
Donning a new role as captain of Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to set off the mark with a stellar performance in the season opener against RCB
Virat Kohli will be fresh from his return to action after two months break from cricket and is expected to unleash his firepower at the top
Rachin Ravindra has been in brilliant form of late and impressed with his exceptional batting skills during the World Cup last year. He is likely to open the innings with Gaikwad
Glenn Maxwell's quest to score runs and effectively contribute with the ball has made him one of the valuable assets to the RCB squad
Deepak Chahar is expected to lead CSK pace attack alongside Shardul Thakur and is a crucial bowler in powerplay and death overs
Mohammed Siraj will be leading the RCB pace attack and can lay foundation for the team's win by providing breakthroughs in the powerplay
Former CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja is a reliable all-rounder for the team as he can turn the game on its head with bat and ball
Cameron Green is expected to make an impact for RCB with the bat in the middle-order as he has hard hitting with ability and the temperatment to anchor the innings
