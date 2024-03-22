Ruturaj Gaikwad To Virat Kohli: Probable Top Performers In IPL 2024 Opener Between CSK & RCB

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 22, 2024

Donning a new role as captain of Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to set off the mark with a stellar performance in the season opener against RCB

Credits: Twitter

Virat Kohli will be fresh from his return to action after two months break from cricket and is expected to unleash his firepower at the top

Credits: Twitter/Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rachin Ravindra has been in brilliant form of late and impressed with his exceptional batting skills during the World Cup last year. He is likely to open the innings with Gaikwad

Credits: Twitter/Chennai Super Kings

Glenn Maxwell's quest to score runs and effectively contribute with the ball has made him one of the valuable assets to the RCB squad

Credits: Twitter/Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Deepak Chahar is expected to lead CSK pace attack alongside Shardul Thakur and is a crucial bowler in powerplay and death overs

Credits: Twitter/Chennai Super Kings

Mohammed Siraj will be leading the RCB pace attack and can lay foundation for the team's win by providing breakthroughs in the powerplay

Credits: Twitter/Royal Challengers Bangalore

Former CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja is a reliable all-rounder for the team as he can turn the game on its head with bat and ball

Credits: Twitter

Cameron Green is expected to make an impact for RCB with the bat in the middle-order as he has hard hitting with ability and the temperatment to anchor the innings

Credits: Twitter/Royal Challengers Bangalore