 Combing Op In Jammu After 'Terror Suspects' Spotted In Bordering Pathankot
Punjab has seen two terror attacks in the recent past one at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur in 2015 and another at Pathankot air base in 2016.

Rajesh Moudgil Updated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
Combing Op In Jammu After 'Terror Suspects' Spotted In Bordering Pathankot

Chandigarh: A high alert has been sounded and a combing operation, launched in Jammu after a group of terror suspects – said to be seven in number – were spotted in bordering Pathankot district of Punjab two days ago.

Even though there was no official information about it, the Army schools in Jammu have also been closed till Saturday as precautionary measures while the security steps have been stepped up at important army and defence installations as a security measure.

According to reports, the Punjab police had also released a sketch of the suspects so as to support the searches and combing operation.

According to information, the news spread about the suspected persons’ movement since Wednesday when a villager claimed to have spotted some suspicious men in village Kot Bhattian area of Pathankot. The village borders Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Punjab police which had immediately launched searches along with the army and border security force (BSF) since, held that they were on the alert and a check was being put on all the strategic points including crowded areas such as bus stands and railway stations of districts Pathankot and Gurdaspur, bordering Jammu.

Notably, Punjab has seen two terror attacks in the recent past – one at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur in 2015 and another at Pathankot air base in 2016.

