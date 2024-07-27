West Bengal: BJP Boycotts State Assembly Over Firhad Hakim's 'Dawat-e-Islam' Comment, Protests With Bhagwad Gita; VIDEO

Suvendu Adhikari, LoP | File Photo

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday had boycotted the state Assembly over Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim’s ‘Dawat-e-Islam’ comment. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the saffron camp Legislators will protest across the state with Bhagwad Gita.

“With the Dawat-e-Islam comment, Firhad Hakim had insulted not just Hindus, but also Christians, Sikhs, Buddhist, Jains, Parsis and others. Till he is suspended the saffron camp will boycott the House and will protest outside and also across the state with Bhagwad Gita,” said Adhikari.

Kolkata: BJP MLAs, along with Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, held a protest outside the Assembly today over Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim’s controversial viral video pic.twitter.com/aEdzKnG0qU — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2024

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said that the saffron camp is against all those who play ‘appeasement politics’. Countering BJP's claim Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Durga Puja is coming. Firhad Hakim is a part of one of the big budget Durga Puja committees. I would request him to give invitation cards to BJP leaders so that they can visit Hakim’s Durga Puja.”

Meanwhile, BJP on Friday had also protested over increased tariff of electricity bills in the city. LoP Adhikari said that BJP is giving time to Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) till August 15 and also that by then if they don’t lower the tariff then BJP will hold a five days agitation programme outside CESC office.

“We had to take Calcutta High Court’s permission to hold this programme. The CESC owner gives a huge amount of money to Mamata Banerjee and increases the tariff which is a major pocket pinch for everyone. If they don’t lower the tariff if needed we will again move the court and agitate outside CESC office,” mentioned Adhikari.