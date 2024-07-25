 West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Postpones Delhi Visit To Attend Niti Aayog Meeting
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Postpones Delhi Visit To Attend Niti Aayog Meeting

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 11:33 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | X

Kolkata: A day after Congress Chief Ministers decided to skip NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee postponed her visit to Delhi on Thursday.

According to Nabanna sources, the reason is ‘unknown’ why the West Bengal Chief Minister had postponed the visit.

“She can go on Friday. She was also supposed to attend the Durand Cup opening in Kolkata on July 27. The reason is not known why she postponed her visit to the national capital,” said the Nabanna sources.

Earlier, Mamata said that she will attend the meeting and will share details with the NITI Aayog of money owed by the Centre to West Bengal.

“I am used to giving extempore speeches but Niti Aayog had asked me to send them the written speech,” Mamata was heard saying a couple of days back.

It can be recalled that initially Mamata used to attend the Niti Aayog meeting but later deputed state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya to attend the same.

