e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNITI Ayog VC Suman Bery sheds spotlight on sustainability at XLRI

NITI Ayog VC Suman Bery sheds spotlight on sustainability at XLRI

Agenda 2030 is captured by 17 Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) and each has its own targets

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Jamshedpur: Shri Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson of NITI Ayog took at at the 9th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration to shed light on “Sustainable Development Goals 2030: Indian model of localisation” at XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur.

Read Also
‘We want doers not talkers’, says XAT convenor Vishwa Ballabh
article-image

Addressing the students, Suman Bery said, "Agenda 2030 is captured by 17 Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) and each has its own targets. By December, India will take over the presidencies of a group of countries and will also tell some harsh truth to the world about SDGs.”

RECENT STORIES

Madrasa survey only to allow holistic welfare policy: UP Minister

Madrasa survey only to allow holistic welfare policy: UP Minister

Ukraine war: Here's the state of education across the country

Ukraine war: Here's the state of education across the country

Karnataka TET 2022: Admit card released, check details here

Karnataka TET 2022: Admit card released, check details here

AWES Army School Admit Card 2022 : Here's how to Download

AWES Army School Admit Card 2022 : Here's how to Download

NITI Ayog VC Suman Bery sheds spotlight on sustainability at XLRI

NITI Ayog VC Suman Bery sheds spotlight on sustainability at XLRI