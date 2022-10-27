NITI Ayog VC Suman Bery sheds spotlight on sustainability at XLRI

Jamshedpur: Shri Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson of NITI Ayog took at at the 9th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration to shed light on “Sustainable Development Goals 2030: Indian model of localisation” at XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur.

Addressing the students, Suman Bery said, "Agenda 2030 is captured by 17 Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) and each has its own targets. By December, India will take over the presidencies of a group of countries and will also tell some harsh truth to the world about SDGs.”