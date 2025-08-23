 Mumbai: Police Detain Senior Congress Leaders Varsha Gaikwad & Aslam Shaikh During Protest Against 'Privatisation' Of BMC School
Parents, students, and Congress workers gathered outside the school premises and shouted slogans, demanding that the decision be revoked. They alleged that the civic body has decided to entrust the school to the Sahas Foundation.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
Mumbai: A Congress-led protest against the alleged handover of a civic school in Malvani area to a private foundation on Saturday turned tense, with police resorting to lathi charge and detaining senior leaders, including MP Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Aslam Shaikh.

Parents, students, and Congress workers gathered outside the school premises and shouted slogans, demanding that the decision be revoked.

They alleged that the civic body has decided to entrust the school to the Sahas Foundation.

MLA Aslam Shaikh's Statement

"Privatisation of municipal schools poses a direct threat to the future of children. Congress will never allow this move to be implemented. If the decision is not rolled back immediately, the agitation will intensify from the streets to the Assembly," Shaikh said while addressing the gathering.

Gaikwad, a former state education minister, accused the government of siding with private contractors at the cost of underprivileged students.

MP Varsha Gaikwad's Statement

"Education is every child's right. Handing it over to contractors and private entities is tantamount to snatching away the rights of poor children. Congress will fight this injustice at every level," the Mumbai North Central MP said.

Angry parents attempted to confront Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who was in the school for a function. Police tried to disperse the crowd, leading to a baton charge.

Congress leaders argued that the BMC spends crores on building schools, which primarily cater to children from slum and working-class families.

"Handing over such institutions to private organisations would push these children out of the education system," they said.

The Congress has announced that its campaign against the "privatisation" of civic schools will now be intensified, stating that "education is not for sale."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

